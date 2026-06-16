Vard lays keel on 100-metre Inkfish project after landing record order Construction of the 100-metre research vessel begins days after the Norwegian yard secured a €700 million order for a 162 metre Inkfish project…

Vard has begun construction on Inkfish’s RV6000. On 4 June, the yard held the keel-laying at its Brăila facility in Romania, with representatives from Gabe Newell’s marine research organisation, UK technical partner YTMC and class society DNV in attendance as the hull now takes shape on the Danube.

RV6000 is Inkfish’s first purpose-built research vessel. The Valve co-founder acquired Dutch builder Oceanco in 2025 shortly before the delivery of his 111-metre Leviathan in November, which is the latest addition to the Inkfish fleet. The organisation works on open data principles, with the survey results it gathers feeding into open-source repositories.

Its existing platform RV Dagon, formerly Pressure Drop, carries the full-ocean-depth submersible Bakunawa, which Inkfish acquired with the wider Hadal Exploration System in 2022 from the explorer Victor Vescovo’s Caladan Oceanic, the sub holding the records for the deepest crewed dives in all five oceans. Contracted in July 2025 in a deal valued at over €200 million, RV6000 is the platform intended to widen that capacity materially.

Built on the Vard 9 33 design with a 21-metre beam, the vessel pairs hybrid power generation with eVSP propulsors for a top speed of 15 knots and an operational autonomy of up to 30 days. The survey work centres on a gondola-mounted sensor suite for high-resolution seafloor mapping at 0.5 by 1 degree resolution, supported by an ROV rated to 6,000 metres and the capacity to support two manned submersibles.

A stern-mounted A-frame handles submarine deployment, with an offshore crane fitted with active heave compensation configured for operations to 2,500 metres, the arrangement completed by an ROV hangar, a sub hangar and a helicopter deck. The accommodation for 70 crew and scientists also meets DNV’s COMF comfort notation.

The systems package leans on the Norwegian shipyard’s supply chain, drawing on group subsidiaries Seaonics, Vard Electro and Vard Interiors. Vard Electro provides its SeaQ portfolio, including an integrated bridge and the cloud-based SeaQ Green Pilot for real-time monitoring of fuel, energy and emissions, while Seaonics delivers the lift and handling equipment.

The hull will continue to be built in Romania, with final outfitting, commissioning and delivery to follow at Vard’s Søviknes yard on the west coast of Norway, ahead of a scheduled handover in Q2 2028.

The news shortly follows the news that Vard has signed off on another project with Inkfish for RV11000, a vessel valued at around €700 million. Built on the 9 42 designs at 162 metres, it is the largest order the yard has ever secured for a single vessel and the largest of its kind for any Norwegian shipyard, designed to operate at depths of up to 11,000 metres for seafloor mapping, coring and sampling, submarine operations and ROV activities.

“We are extremely proud that Inkfish has returned to Vard Group for another research vessel,” says Catherine Kristiseter Marti, CEO, Vard Group.

“This level of innovation and creativity would not be possible without the engagement of our long-term owner, Fincantieri and their goal to further develop our mutual portfolio of highly technological solutions. I am also impressed with the skilled Vard Team working on this project.”

“This next-generation vessel builds on earlier designs to deliver significantly greater capability, flexibility, and reach to enable science,” says Stu Buckle, new builds and special projects at Inkfish.

“RV11000 will be a custom-built platform that pushes the boundaries on what is possible for marine research - strengthening our ability to support scientists and unlock new understanding of the ocean. Bringing researchers, shipbuilders, and operators together from the outset has ensured the design is driven directly by scientific ambition and need.”

It will also carry what Vard describes as one of “the largest battery installations ever delivered in the maritime, enabling up to twelve hours of silent operation. Delivery scheduled for Q1 of 2030.

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