Recently, I was a little frustrated by a couple of stories that seemed to suggest ‘billionaires’ are escaping on their yachts and seeking sanctuary from the virus. The concept of luxury lockdown may be plausible, but I’m not convinced this is actually happening to any major extent.

So, I thought I’d reach out the market to see if we can get some form of consensus from captains, owners themselves, managers, brokers and owner advisors to what they are really thinking at the moment, when it comes to their yacht.

There are so many global distractions and opportunities, not to mention the issue of travel restrictions and border issues, that perhaps we have to stop talking about getting owners back on board and wait for when the time is right, which in my opinion is likely to be the back end of June, at the very, very earliest, depending on government guidance. Even then, are crew ready to start the season? Have crew been let go to cut costs? Is routine maintenance up to speed? Has the yacht been surveyed? Is the yacht likely to be fully prepped? And are the various suppliers in the right phase of supply, to ensure that the yacht can leave port? I wonder…

But rather than wonder for too long, I wanted to pose a few simple questions to the industry, to try and get a consensus from the market on what owners are really thinking and if they are planning for a new season, or considering a brave new yachting world?

