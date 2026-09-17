Kafka never had a yacht … Franz Kafka made an unfortunate career choice. Had he discovered superyachting, he might have saved himself considerable invention…

Kafka would have found much to admire: authority that exists but occasionally needs permission to exercise itself; information sufficiently important to be requested more than once; procedures created to prevent yesterday’s problem from recurring tomorrow; and perfectly intelligent people navigating arrangements nobody remembers deliberately designing. Better still, almost everyone involved would have an entirely reasonable explanation for why things must be this way.

Kafka understood that absurdity becomes interesting when nobody inside it is behaving absurdly.

Superyachting offers an unusually sophisticated version of the problem because genuine complexity is everywhere. A yacht is simultaneously a valuable asset, private home, workplace, hospitality environment, technical system and moving concentration of risk. Yet somewhere between necessary complexity and accumulated complexity, an organisation can become increasingly rational in each of its individual parts while becoming increasingly irrational as a whole.

That is not ordinary bureaucracy, it is considerably better organised.

Everyone has an excellent reason

The captain needs autonomy while the owner needs control; management needs visibility while the crew needs room to operate; finance wants discipline, technical management wants certainty and the owner’s representative would quite reasonably prefer not to discover something important five minutes before the owner does.

Superyachting provides an elegant laboratory because nobody needs to behave badly. Each participant merely protects the interest visible from their position, while the friction created between positions belongs to nobody in particular.

Separately, these demands are difficult to dispute. Together, their effects can be more adventurous. Authority becomes distributed so carefully that a straightforward decision struggles to find a permanent home; information becomes important enough to require several versions of itself; transparency expands until keeping everybody informed becomes an operational activity of its own.

Economists have always been interested in situations where rational behaviour at individual level produces irrational results at system level. Superyachting provides an elegant laboratory because nobody needs to behave badly. Each participant merely protects the interest visible from their position, while the friction created between positions belongs to nobody in particular.

Everyone has an excellent reason, which is precisely why the organisation has such difficulty defending the result.

Luxury has already solved this problem once

There is something wonderfully incongruous about finding such organisational exuberance aboard an object designed around the concealment of complexity. Owners need not contemplate the engineering required to produce silence in a cabin, guests are spared the choreography behind dinner at anchor, technology disappears into surfaces and considerable effort arrives looking suspiciously like ease.

Luxury understands that complexity is not impressive merely because it exists; its sophistication lies in what has been selected, orchestrated and finally made invisible.

Bad ideas are relatively easy to remove. Reasonable ideas are much more dangerous because

they accumulate.

Organisations are not always granted the same editorial discipline. A report appears because somebody needs greater visibility; an approval follows an expensive exception; another person joins the communication chain because, once and memorably, somebody important was not informed. Each addition arrives carrying a persuasive argument, while almost nothing already present is required to surrender its place.

Bad ideas are relatively easy to remove. Reasonable ideas are much more dangerous because they accumulate.

A yacht can consequently acquire the organisational equivalent of a magnificent wardrobe assembled by somebody incapable of parting with anything beautiful. Every piece deserves to be there; the difficulty is that there is no longer anywhere to stand.

The fossil collection

Procedures are usually treated as instruments for controlling the future, although they are equally revealing records of the past. Somewhere inside an approval may be an owner who was once unpleasantly surprised; inside an unusually detailed report, a problem nobody wishes to repeat; inside an oddly specific rule, the ghost of a former captain, a difficult season or an invoice that produced a memorable conversation.

Organisations remember through architecture, and they are considerably better at remembering why something was introduced than recognising when its justification has disappeared. People leave, relationships mature and management arrangements evolve, while the protective layer survives long enough to acquire the authority of tradition.

Bureaucracy, seen from this angle, begins to look less like paperwork and more like the fossil record of organisational fear.

This changes the questions worth asking. A duplicated report matters because one source of information has somehow become insufficiently trusted. A decision repeatedly escalated beyond the person empowered to make it asks where authority actually lives. An owner’s representative continually translating between competent parties may be exceptionally valuable, while their very indispensability quietly reveals that the architecture around them has lost the ability to translate itself.

Eventually, two versions of the yacht coexist. The first appears in organisational charts, responsibilities and procedures; the second lives in accumulated human knowledge and knows who really decides, which approval matters, which apparently peripheral person must be consulted and which formal process everybody quietly avoids when something genuinely needs to happen.

Rather inconveniently, the unofficial yacht may be the more efficient of the two.

A manager circumventing a cumbersome process may solve today’s problem so elegantly that nobody experiences enough discomfort to redesign tomorrow’s.

The expensive talent for making nonsense work

The people who master that second organisation become enormously valuable because they know its history, personalities, shortcuts and invisible boundaries. They make a complicated system appear functional because they understand where its formal logic ends and judgment must quietly take over.

We tend to describe this as experience, often correctly, although sometimes what looks like experience is organisational debt being serviced by excellent people.

Here the economist becomes interested, because the debt is real even when nobody has put it on a balance sheet. A brilliant captain spending attention on unnecessary interfaces is paying with a scarce resource; an owner’s representative repairing ambiguity is creating value while concealing its cost; a manager circumventing a cumbersome process may solve today’s problem so elegantly that nobody experiences enough discomfort to redesign tomorrow’s.

Competence can therefore perform a rather wicked trick: it can make poor architecture look remarkably good. Incompetence exposes weakness noisily, whereas excellence can subsidise it for years, with the bill dispersed through attention, delay, duplicated effort, defensive communication and decisions migrating upwards because escalation has become safer than judgement.

For an industry capable of calculating fuel, provisioning, maintenance, depreciation and crew costs with formidable precision, human attention remains an oddly underpriced asset. Perhaps because attention does not arrive with an invoice, it simply disappears.

The organisation has been training everyone

A captain escalates too frequently and somebody concludes that greater ownership is required; crew hesitate before making decisions and confidence becomes the suspected deficiency; communication turns defensive and another intervention begins to look temptingly actionable.

Yet people read organisations rather more accurately than organisations sometimes read themselves. Give somebody responsibility while repeatedly requiring permission and they will discover which of the two is real. Praise initiative while making imperfect judgement more expensive than unnecessary escalation and rational people will learn the safer trade. Request more information whenever uncertainty causes discomfort and the organisation will become exceptionally proficient at producing information, regardless of whether anybody has become better at deciding.

Eventually, behaviour that appears cultural may simply be the economically sensible response

to the architecture surrounding it.

The organisation is not merely experiencing behaviour, it is pricing it.

Every approval changes the relative price of autonomy and escalation. Every intervention after a mistake alters the expected cost of judgement. Every senior person unnecessarily drawn into an ordinary decision makes escalation slightly more rational the next time. Eventually, behaviour that appears cultural may simply be the economically sensible response to the architecture surrounding it. No training programme competes particularly well with incentives experienced every day.

There is an almost Kafkaesque elegance to what happens next: the architecture produces the behaviour, management observes the behaviour and an intervention is commissioned to correct the people who have learned precisely what the architecture taught them. One could admire the efficiency.

An organisation can pass every local test while failing the one that ultimately matters: whether

the collection produces more value than friction.

Nobody asked for this

No owner deliberately requested ordinary decisions to acquire a travelling party; no management company set out to duplicate information; no captain asked for authority whose boundaries require interpretation. The organisation was never designed in its final form – it accumulated through sensible responses to particular moments, each solving something important enough to justify its birth.

Almost every report can therefore prove its usefulness, every approval can identify the risk it protects against and every reporting line can explain why it exists. An organisation can pass every local test while failing the one that ultimately matters: whether the collection produces more value than friction.

This is where organisational economics and luxury unexpectedly meet. Luxury has never been the art of putting everything expensive into one room. Abundance demonstrates only that one could choose almost anything; taste is revealed by what survives selection. Perhaps organisational sophistication deserves an equally unforgiving standard.

A small question for a very large yacht

Imagine a moment of institutional amnesia in which the owner, captain, crew and management structure arrive today without inheriting a single procedure, report, approval route or communication habit from yesterday. Knowing the risks, capabilities and expectations that actually exist now, how much of the organisation surrounding the yacht would intelligent people deliberately build again?

Almost every component would still be able to explain why it exists. That is not the test – the test is whether the whole can.

Kafka never had a yacht. With material like this, one suspects he would have cancelled his afternoon.

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