Is the great yacht hunt over?

The great yacht hunt is over. My inbox is now free from probing journalists asking me if I know the Captain of Dilbar or the owner of PHI. Even outside of the news desk, it appears enthusiasm for yacht spotting is now much harder to come across. Just a few months ago, Twitter was rife with people updating each other on the whereabouts of oligarch yachts through the hashtag #YatchWatch. Today, you can search for any Russian-owned yacht on Twitter, and you will find little more than a bot with the handle @OligarchYacht providing updates on the whereabouts of 26 vessels every ten minutes or so.