Aga Khan IV passes away aged 88 Yachting bids farewell to His Highness Aga Khan IV, a spiritual leader, philanthropist and true connoisseur of the sea…

Yachting bids farewell to His Highness Aga Khan IV, who died in Lisbon, Portugal, on 4 February 2025, at the age of 88.

As the 49th Imam of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, Aga Khan IV devoted nearly seven decades to spiritual leadership and philanthropy. Beyond his religious commitments, however, the Swiss-born leader was an astute member of our community, not just through patronage but active participation and a keen eye for development.

Recognising Sardinia’s potential as a premier sailing destination, he co-founded the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) in Porto Cervo in 1967. His vision transformed the region into a hub for high-performance sailing and superyacht culture.

Under his stewardship, YCCS became the home of major international sailing events, including the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta (now Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta) and the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup, both of which continue to attract some of the world’s most impressive vessels.

A true connoisseur of the sea, his passion extended far beyond club governance. He embraced the thrill of speed, design, and the pursuit of nautical excellence. He commissioned the 50-metre Devonport Yachts vessel, Alamshar.

Originally commissioned in 1998 as a high-speed vessel capable of surpassing 60 knots, its development was plagued by technical hurdles and delays. Yet, its eventual arrival in 2014 speaks to Aga Khan IV’s persistence and the determination of those who worked to realise his ambitious design.

His need for speed also manifested in the 47-metre Lürssen Shergar, built in 1983. Named after one of his racehorses, it again reflected his appreciation of design and performance on both land and sea.

Following his death, an official statement from the Ismaili website confirmed that his successor had been designated in accordance with the traditions of mass, the process of Imam appointment in Shia Islam. Further details will be announced soon.

He is survived by his children Prince Aly Muhammad, Princess Zahra, Prince Rahim and Prince Hussain and four grandchildren.

