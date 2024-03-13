The ultimate in superyacht seclusion If you’re looking for a truly secluded spot to anchor your superyacht in Sardinia’s breathtaking Costa Smeralda, head to the Cala di Volpe Mooring…

Cala di Volpe Mooring in Sardinia is the ultimate in superyacht seclusion. It offers:

• An idyllic setting in unique protected environment.

• An authentic Sardinian experience.

• A peaceful hideaway not far from the action.

Nestled in a beautifully peaceful bay in a world-renowned location, this elegant anchorage is surrounded by pristine beaches and is within touching distance of the iconic Cala di Volpe hotel.



The moorings are perfect for owners seeking a tranquil and sustainable stopover in a spectacular corner of the Mediterranean.



Situated just seven nautical miles south of the popular Marina di Porto Cervo, an IGY destination in North Eastern Sardinia, Cala di Volpe is an altogether different experience, where the emphasis is on enjoying the idyllic surroundings, while protecting the wonderful natural habitat.



A special place

Cala di Volpe consists of just 18 buoys providing secure anchorage for yachts up to 150 metres, ensuring peace and quiet away from the crowds. But what makes this elegant spot such a special place to cast anchor is the gorgeous, calm environment and sustainable tourism ethos.



The mooring buoys are part of a sustainable strategy designed to protect this iconic and highly sought-after location. Developed by Smeralda Holding, owners of the luxury Hotel Cala di Volpe and Marina di Porto Cervo, the strategy regulates the flow of nautical tourism, with a limited number of mooring places proportionate to the marine area’s carrying capacity.



This means fewer boats, cleaner water, less crowds and a more sustainable sea.

Safer, greener yachting

The buoy field is monitored 24 hours a day and user registration prevents unknown boats from approaching. Regulations limit yacht speeds to three knots and prohibit moving boats from sailing any closer than 30 metres to moored vessels, adding an additional level of safety.



Importantly, the mooring buoy field is designed to protect the native Posidonia seagrass, a plant essential for the survival of the marine ecosystem.



Luxury service

Seclusion doesn’t mean isolation. The Cala di Volpe Mooring benefits have renowned luxury services including shuttle transfer to shore, supplies catering, taxis and water taxis, and booking service. Moreover, a waste disposal service with extensive monitoring helps protect the waters.



When it’s time to explore, the bay is a wonderful base from which to navigate the magnificent cruising grounds of the Costa Smeralda and beyond.



And right on the doorstep, visitors can experience an array of fine dining options at Hotel Cala di Volpe, including authentic Sardinian dishes and classic international offerings, rich in local ingredients from the best producers on the island.



More than a destination, Cala di Volpe Mooring is an experience, allowing superyacht owners to enjoy the serene setting while helping to protect this precious natural habitat.



For more information please visit Cala di Volpe Mooring.

Profile links

Island Global Yachting (IGY)

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.