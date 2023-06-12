YORP: setting a new industry standard SYBAss, IAMI & GUEST launch brand new yacht owner representative programme…

The Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) alongside IAMI (International Association of Maritime Institutions) and GUEST (Guideline for Excellence in Superyacht Training) has announced the launch of its new initiative: the Yacht Owner Representative Programme (YORP). As discussed at the breakaway session hosted by SYBAss at The Superyacht Forum 2022, it aims to set a new industry standard for the qualification of this profession, with the programme having been developed by a team of experienced owner’s representatives and shipyard project managers, and is set to launch in July.

YORP is a tailored four-course programme with specific learning outcomes, developed exclusively for SYBAss, which will create a register of certified owner’s representatives. Accredited IAMI GUEST training providers The Crew Academy and Luxury Hospitality Management have joined forces to develop the programme materials.

SYBAss has taken the initiative to create a register of certified owner’s representatives, meaning that an owner is able to select their representative from a qualified group. In order to join the register, it is mandatory to have completed one or more of the YORP courses, depending on an assessment of the experience of the owner’s representative.

The programme is fully-accredited by IAMI under the GUEST Program Accreditation criteria and offers over 200 hours of learning across four courses, covering occupational competencies and the responsibilities which qualify individuals for the role of yacht owner’s representative (YOR).

The four courses encompass the following topics: YOR Role and Responsibility Skills (mandatory), Foundations of a New Build Project, YOR Management and Compliance Obligations and YOR Specialist Project, Legal and Administrations.

In terms of delivery, the programme will be delivered by fully IAMI-approved trainers on a blended basis through various learning platforms. In-person learning will take place at specially-selected SYBAss shipyards with Luxury Hospitality, with live online training delivered by The Crew Academy through their state-of-the-art learning platform.

Learning can be undertaken in three possible ways to suit the preferences of each student: individually, as a combined intensive programme undertaken over a seven-week period or on a flexible learning basis within two years. The owner can then select their representative from a qualified group, knowing that they will have all of the skills and knowledge they need for the role.

YORP is primarily aimed at individuals who are ready to become certified owner’s representatives: captains, engineers, yacht managers, yacht brokers, yacht surveyors, technical consultants and experienced owner’s representatives. The course is also very useful for people who want to understand the role of the owner’s representative, including shipyard project managers, designers, lawyers, crew and family office managers.

A spokesperson from SYBAss, Theo Hooning says: “We are truly delighted to showcase our-brand new YORP to the industry. As yachting becomes increasingly professionalised, there has been a corresponding recognition of the importance of proper training. This means it is the perfect time for us to launch this new initiative, as a welcome collaboration with some of the industry’s most qualified and innovative learning experts.”



YORP will be officially launched at the end of July with one of the founding SYBAss member shipyards: Benetti. To sign up for the first course with Luxury Hospitality, contact Ceri at academy@luxuryhospitalitymgm.com

