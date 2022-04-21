Yachting continues to give back Nick Entwisle, Founder of Yachting Gives Back, discovers benevolence and altruism in times of uncertainty…

Many would argue that the abundance of luxury materials in the superyacht market is almost unparalleled, which makes sense for an industry that somewhat focuses on the very high standards expected by ultra high net worth individuals. While the main focus in yachting is all about optimisation and performance, few consider the full life cycle of the various utensils and materials that can be found onboard. With that being said, Nick Entwisle, Founder of Yachting Gives Back, has created a charity organisation that provides a potential solution to the issue of recycling in yachting and the lack of resources for social services on the island of Palma De Mallorca.

Over the past three years, the charity has had a truly inspiring and tangible impact on the local community. Their work includes providing rough sleepers with mattresses and superyacht quality bed linen, as well as providing soup kitchens with fresh organic food that would otherwise go to waste after a charter or cruise on a luxury yacht. With the help of social media, the organisation has now started to gain significant attention from the wider global yachting community.

Since the charity was founded in 2019, Entwisle has managed to navigate his organisation through the trials and tribulations of the COVID pandemic, but now the Ukraine crisis offers a new challenge. While the main focus has always been to provide local aid specific to the island, YGB has adapted this year's strategy to accommodate the adverse effects of the horrors unfolding in Eastern Europe.

Entwisle explained, “We obviously have our long-standing partners and commitments to aid those who are in need on the island, but what we have said is that we will be a collection point if you want to make donations to Ukraine. Our base is a shipping container which has been given to us rent-free by STP, who have been incredibly supportive of us from the beginning. So we have a Ukrainian flag on one of the double doors of the container and that's where you can go to drop off donations - it works perfectly.

The Ukrainian church in Ca’n Pastilla, near Palma, has been granted a licence to use a former fire station to collect major donations. YGB has been delivering the bulk of these donations to this site, and also noted how the design of the building itself perfectly suits the task at hand, with easy access for lorries and vans coming in and out of the building on a frequent basis.

YGB has also been working closely with other volunteers on the island to find out what can be done to aid refugees coming to the island. Alongside one local school teacher, they have helped to put together school packs for children and families seeking refuge on the island. “Unfortunately, certain demographics must stay and fight for the country, so we are mostly seeing women, children and elderly people coming to the island from Ukraine. So we have helped put together some school bags with water bottles, stationery, little lunch boxes and emoji cards to help with the language barrier.”

Entwisle continues, “The water bottles and a load of pencils were promotional items from a business which has now closed down so it’s a nice instance of finding a new use for things that might otherwise have been thrown away. It’s a small example but the items were of very good quality and all these small things do add up to make a difference.”

Stakeholders are now coming to grips with the perception problem. Without these acts of selflessness and generosity, the industry might struggle to divert and defend against the constant waves of negative PR from the mainstream media.

However, Entwisle says that he and his dedicated team of volunteers have been hugely encouraged by the response of the industry at all levels. As he puts it “Because of the very high standards expected in the industry, yachts often discard things that still have plenty of life in them and crew members are constantly telling us how happy they are to have found a way of giving bedding, towels, crew uniforms, galley equipment, and a host of other items, a new lease of life.”

Entwisle hopes that by getting involved with these initiatives, yachts and businesses operating in the market can help to prove to outsiders that there is an empathetic side to the industry that often goes unnoticed.

