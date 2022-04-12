Bi-weekly brokerage analysis Steady growth in the brokerage sector suggests a buoyant market in the face of uncertainty…

The first negative assumptions surrounding the brokerage sector and its response to the Ukraine Crisis are not reflected in the latest data supplied by The Superyacht Agency. The last week of March and the first week of April 2022 formed the period of analysis, and these data points suggest a buoyant market for second-hand yacht sales continuing, after a sluggish start to 2022.

As can be seen above, strong sales have continued across the next two week period of analysis. The highest-grossing sale with a known transaction price was the 2010 VSY build, Sealyon, with a last known asking price of €26.8m and an LOA of 62m. However, the largest yacht sold over this period was the 88.5m Oceanco Infinity, whose sale price was undisclosed. For the purposes of this analysis, the estimated values in such a case have been included.

While it may be too soon to imply long term trends, the increase in both the number of and the total value of yacht sales, week on week, starts to support the notion that various market commentators have implied: the demand for superyachts is so strong at the moment, that the loss of Russian buyers may have less of an impact on the market than may have been expected.



As seen above, Marea, the 37m Custom Line delivered in 2019 had the highest price reduction of €460k. The two largest new listings were Silver Yachts' Bold, and Delta Marine's Laurel, at 85.3m and 73.2m respectively. Bold is currently listed under price on application and Laurel is listed at €62.2m. The average new listing price for this period is €19.2m. There were two central agency changes, with the largest being Lürssen's 97.2m Carinthia VII, delivered in 2002, listed for €120m.

The data provided within this article is just a snapshot of the data curated and available to The Superyacht Agency through its intelligence and consultancy offerings. By breaking down the data into more nuanced metrics and overlaying it with independent data sets, all of a sudden the market can be viewed in a much more colourful and detailed manner, enabling data to become intelligent and inform business-critical decisions. To find out more about how The Superyacht Agency can help your business, click here.

