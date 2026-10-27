Where does superyacht talent go when crew step ashore? New Yotspot member data suggests almost a quarter of yacht crew would consider shore-based or estate work. Here is where they want to go...…

Almost half of the pursers registered on Yotspot say they would consider working ashore. So do 28.7 per cent of chief engineers and more than a quarter of captains. The figures come from a review of Yotspot’s membership in October 2026, shortly after the platform introduced dedicated Shore-based and Estates recruitment categories. Of the members who list yacht employment as their first preference, almost 24 per cent have also selected shore-based or estate roles among the work they would consider.

These are preferences, not resignation letters. Members can select several types of work and the data cannot show how many will actually move or when. What it does show is where crew believe their experience will be valued ashore. For the most part, the answer is the businesses that already serve yachts.

Where crew want to go

The shoreside role selected most often by Yotspot members is crew assistant or coordinator. Shore-based marine engineering is second and personal assistant third. Yacht manager and yacht broker both sit within the top six, while refit and new-build project management, technical superintendent, yacht agent, crew manager and estate management roles also feature strongly.

Many of these crew are not planning to leave the industry, they are planning to move to the other side of the desk.

From the engine room to the superintendent’s office

Among sole engineers, 31.6 per cent have expressed an interest in shore-based or estate employment.

A sole or chief engineer may spend years learning a yacht’s machinery, maintenance history and recurring faults. Much of that understanding is built over successive seasons and yard periods, solving problems that never appear in a maintenance manual. During a refit, that engineer may be coordinating contractors, reviewing specifications, checking invoices and reporting progress to the captain. Machinery still needs maintaining, surveys still have to be completed, and any delay pushes back the yacht’s return to service.

Ashore, a technical superintendent may be managing that same yard period for several vessels at once: reviewing contractor proposals, monitoring expenditure and keeping captains informed. An engineer who has lived through a delayed repair or an incomplete handover understands what those decisions mean for the crew who have to take the yacht back to sea. That is the perspective a captain wants on the other end of the phone.

Experience gained during yacht refits, from coordinating contractors to managing maintenance schedules, can be valuable in

technical management and project roles ashore.

From the purser’s office to crew coordination

Pursers show the highest level of shoreside interest of the senior positions examined, at 49.5 per cent.

A relief crew member held up by a visa problem can cause real difficulty for a yacht preparing to depart. Flights need changing, agents need contacting and documents need checking. If another crew member falls ill at the same time, the purser has to rework the arrangements while keeping payroll, accounts and the daily demands of the vessel moving.

As a shore-based crew coordinator, that former purser might be arranging relief crew for several yachts at once, checking travel documents and resolving last-minute changes with captains and port agents. Having handled those problems on board, they know exactly why a missed connection or an incorrect visa can unravel a whole vessel’s schedule.

From the interior to the private household

The opportunities are not limited to marine businesses. Between 21 September and 15 October 2026, 97 estate, household, villa and family office vacancies were posted on Yotspot. Recruitment agency accounts posted 87.6 per cent of them, a mix of agencies traditionally associated with yacht crew and established private household recruiters.

Several of these roles, including household manager, personal assistant and senior housekeeper, welcomed applications from candidates with superyacht experience, in some cases without requiring previous estate experience. Advertised responsibilities included staff supervision, supplier coordination, wardrobe management, care of valuable furnishings, guest arrangements and support for families with several properties. A chief stewardess already oversees much of this on board. Life in a private residence follows different routines, but the discretion and experience of working closely with an owner’s family carry across directly.

Emily, a former yacht stewardess, has seen the move from both sides. She used Yotspot to find positions during her yachting career, then moved ashore to become Front of House Manager at Loyton Lodge, a shooting estate in rural Devon, a location not typically associated with industry. When the estate needed seasonal staff, she returned to the platform as an employer and filled one of the positions through it.

“Having come from a yachting background, I knew I wanted to work with people who shared my yachting culture and aspirations for hard work,” she says.

The view from the bridge

Captains are weighing up life ashore too, with more than a quarter expressing an interest in shore-based or estate roles.

A captain moving into yacht management brings first-hand experience of operating budgets, crew contracts, maintenance planning, surveys, regulatory requirements and owner relationships. Overseeing a fleet adds a heavier commercial and administrative load, but the operational foundations are the same.

Brokerage is another route. Captains understand the practical realities of owning and running a yacht, from maintenance costs and crew requirements to whether a vessel genuinely suits the way an owner intends to use it. That is the kind of honest assessment buyers value.

Captains bring operational experience to shoreside roles in yacht management and brokerage, including knowledge of vessel operations,

maintenance and crew requirements.

What this means for captains still at sea

For captains staying on board, the more pressing question is who might be next to go. Replacing an engineer who knows the vessel’s systems is hardest just before a major yard period. Losing a purser who has spent years managing crew arrangements, accounts and owner requirements can be just as disruptive.

The data cannot identify individuals, and many of those exploring shoreside options may intend to stay at sea for several more years, but it does suggest some practical steps.

Ask early. A conversation about longer-term plans at an appraisal or end-of-season review is far easier to manage than a surprise notice weeks before a refit.

Capture what lives in people’s heads. Fault histories, supplier contacts and owner preferences are easier to record as part of normal work than in a rushed final week.

Plan for overlap. Where budgets allow, a proper handover period for key roles protects the yacht far more than a quick replacement.

Keep the relationship. The engineer or purser who leaves this year may be the superintendent, agent, broker or crew coordinator you work with next year.

Danielle McLaren, Managing Director at Yotspot, sees supporting those career moves as a natural extension of the platform’s original purpose. “Yotspot started by helping crew find their next job on board. The experience people build at sea takes them into management companies, shipyards and private households, and we want to support them through the entirety of their career and the changes in their life.”

The figures suggest that stepping ashore is not necessarily about leaving a career behind. For many crew, it is about finding new ways to put their experience to work, whether within the wider yachting industry or beyond it.

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