What yacht crew are telling ISWAN The YachtCrewHelp 2025 Annual Review brings together insights from confidential conversations with yacht crew and their families throughout 2025…

The International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) has published its YachtCrewHelp 2025 Annual Review, highlighting the challenges yacht crew and their families are facing across the yachting industry. YachtCrewHelp is a free, confidential and multilingual helpline operated by ISWAN for yacht crew and their families, providing emotional, wellbeing and practical support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Drawing on data and insights from 473 helpline cases in 2025, the review highlights key welfare concerns raised by yacht crew, including mental health and wellbeing, employment and contractual issues, recruitment and job insecurity, and abuse, bullying, harassment, discrimination and violence (ABHDV).

Since YachtCrewHelp is confidential, crew have a safe space to share the challenges they face. The review brings together quantitative data with the experiences shared through the helpline to build a clearer picture of the welfare issues affecting yacht crew and the action needed across the yachting industry.

More crew are reaching out for support

New contacts to YachtCrewHelp increased by 75.8 per cent year on year in 2025. The report suggests this rise is likely to reflect greater awareness and trust in the service, alongside wider recognition of crew welfare concerns within the yachting industry.

The conversations also show that yacht crew can face distinct challenges compared with those working in merchant shipping. Crew contacting YachtCrewHelp were more likely to seek support around employment terms, contractual issues, recruitment and finding work, while concerns about mental health and harmful onboard behaviour were also more frequently raised.

Mental health and wellbeing

Mental health and wellbeing contacts increased by 55.2 per cent year on year. Crew described worry, workplace stress, low mood, interpersonal conflict and the pressures associated with life and work on yachts. These challenges were often connected with other aspects of life, including employment conditions, onboard culture, physical health and personal or family circumstances.

In response to the range of concerns raised, ISWAN introduced a Specialised Support Team, providing continued support for crew who may benefit from a longer-term relationship of care.

Crew described how on-board working culture, long hours, high expectations, blurred boundaries and hierarchies could make speaking up feel unsafe.

Building safer cultures at sea

Contacts relating to abuse, bullying, harassment, discrimination and violence (ABHDV) increased by 29.4 per cent year on year in 2025. Bullying was the most frequently reported issue among these cases, raised by 61.4 per cent of crew who contacted YachtCrewHelp about ABHDV.

Crew described how on-board working culture, long hours, high expectations, blurred boundaries and hierarchies could make speaking up feel unsafe. The report also highlights the distinctive challenges faced by women within the yachting environment.

Employment and finding work

Finding work was another significant concern raised through the helpline. Contacts relating to finding work in the yachting industry increased by almost 140 per cent year on year in 2025. Crew described challenges around identifying legitimate opportunities, negotiating contracts, vetting recruiters and dealing with scams or misleading job offers.

The review also highlights concerns around employment terms and contractual issues, including unpaid wages, unfair dismissal and job insecurity.

Turning conversations into action

The experiences shared through YachtCrewHelp Helpline helps build a clearer picture of the welfare challenges facing yacht crew and inform ISWAN’s work with the yachting industry.

In 2025, ISWAN continued to work with industry partners through initiatives including Changing Tack, while strengthening work around mental health, social connection, psychological safety and safer working environments.

The YachtCrewHelp 2025 Annual Review brings these insights together to highlight what crew are telling us and the importance of continued action to support safer, healthier working cultures in yachting.

The YachtCrewHelp 2025 Annual Review is sponsored by Bond Support Services.

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