What do you think of yacht management? The relationship between management companies and onboard operations is crucial, we are asking where the strengths and weaknesses lie …

Superyacht management companies are an integral part of the superyacht industry's machinations. At their best, quality yacht managers streamline the process and maximise the experience for owners and crew. When the system breaks down, the disconnect has costly consequences. The Superyacht Agency is undertaking a wide-ranging survey and analysis of the market’s perception of management companies, with the aim of optimising the interaction between managers and crew.

As the market has grown, onboard operations have become more complex, and the need for greater levels of oversight and management has become evident. Navigating the complexities of COVID, Ukraine sanctions and supply chain issues have combined to further stress the system. Effective and efficient yacht management is vital, but how can it be improved?

We would like to hear from captains and senior crew from their operational perspective, as well as key decision-makers from the shoreside sector. Crew feel the effects of any inefficiencies in the system acutely and are also well placed to exalt the virtues of the parts of the sector that are performing well. The captain’s role, most of all, is increasingly office-based. As work onboard has become more professional, the level of conformity and regulation has invariably increased. How can the balance between onboard operations and management companies be streamlined to accommodate the increased workload onboard?



The fleet, by and large, has kept moving through a challenging period. New build deliveries have kept pace, yachts are still moving relatively freely and this is in no small part down to the hard work of yacht managers. The crew are at the coal face, and with the pace that the industry is moving, it is the perfect time to gain insight into the relationship between onboard operations and the yacht management sector. The survey above, or alternatively here, is a chance for those that operate within the system to give their feedback.

