What do you think of the tenders market? The Superyacht Agency is investigating the current tenders market and the feasibility of foiling and other innovations in the sector…

As the superyacht industry strives for more innovative, efficient and sustainable propulsion solutions, one vital aspect of operations is receiving less attention. Tenders are the first point of contact that most owners and crew have with the vessel and serve as the vital conduit between each yacht and the shore.

Built to integrate into a wide range of operational profiles and vessel types, they have a central role to play. Advancements in composite materials, propulsion types and energy storage are driving a new generation of tenders and chase boats. A growing number of manufacturers are pioneering intriguing designs and concepts, but how applicable will they be to the somewhat conservative superyacht tenders market?

The Superyacht Agency is conducting a wide-ranging survey of captains, senior crew, shipyards management and decision-makers to update our perception of the sector. What makes the ideal tender for today, and crucially, tomorrow's fleet? What would you change? Who is doing it right? And how far can the innovation envelope be pushed in this sector?

The survey takes 5- 10 minutes to complete, and as with all of our market research, it is anonymous unless otherwise stated. We may also ask relevant respondents to take part in a detailed qualitative research discussion.



