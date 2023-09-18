Falcon Tenders secures multi-million-pound investment The Southhampton-based superyacht tender builder has secured a substantial investment from a British-led consortium…

Falcon Tenders has received a multi-million-pound investment from the British consortium, the LNT Group. The company will use the funds to facilitate the purchase of a new construction site, expand its team and acquire new tools and technologies.

“It’s really exciting to be able to welcome a new investor into the Falcon family, especially one who shares our enthusiasm for speed, craftsmanship and beautiful design,” says Mark Pascoe, Founder, Falcon Tenders.

​​Southampton-based Falcon Tenders launched operations in March 2021 headed up by Pascoe and Dean Stoneman, a former F2 Champion and F1 test driver and P1 Powerboat Champion. Previously a Class-1 offshore racer himself, Pascoe ran various race teams, including the Lamborghini team.



Pascoe says that the sizable investment from the LNT Group, a group of companies owned by serial entrepreneur and former champion race car driver, Lawrence Tomlinson, will enable Falcon Tenders to accelerate the delivery of its business strategy and foster growth in the coming years.

Based in Yorkshire, the LNT Group encompasses five core businesses across a range of sectors sectors, including care homes, chemicals and car manufacturing.

“Lawrence Tomlinson is a visionary entrepreneur who supports our long-term strategy to steadily grow the business,” adds Pascoe. “The funding will secure our new premises with all the technology and equipment that is needed, and we have already activated an aggressive recruitment drive to push ahead with our existing and future orders.”



Falcon Tenders will be exhibiting at the Monaco Yacht Show next week at QA31 & Berth A10, Quai Antoine 1er.

Profile links

Falcon Tenders

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.