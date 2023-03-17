Vilanova to host first regatta of AC37 cycle Pendennis Vilanova to serve as the technical area for the foiling AC40 fleet when the racing kicks off…

Situated 45 kilometres south-west along the coast from America’s Cup Host Venue Barcelona, Vilanova i la Geltrú will represent the region of Catalonia and Spain as the starting point of the 37th America’s Cup cycle. The racing will see a mix of both fleet and match-racing with the six confirmed entries for the America’s Cup all represented and will be conducted in the area outside the port entrance affording both a perfect viewing gallery and wide fan engagement opportunities.

As the first regatta on the journey to AC37 in Barcelona, the eyes of the world will be on the town of Vilanova i la Geltrú with all racing broadcast free-to-air through a dedicated America’s Cup television production. The regatta will offer the world a first glimpse of what can be expected when the Youth & Women’s America’s Cup races begin in earnest in September and October 2024 in Barcelona and will be the first time the AC40 fleet will race each other over both fleet and match-racing courses.

Catalonian port of Vilanova i la Geltrú. Image copyright: Stuart Pearce

Pendennis Vilanova has been selected to serve as the technical area which will host the team bases and their AC40’s, with a statement from the shipyard reading: "We are very excited to be hosting the first event of the 37th America’s Cup at our facility in Vilanova. 2023 is a big celebratory year for us – it marks Pendennis’ 35th anniversary and also the 5th anniversary of our investment in Vilanova with our local partner Copisa. As such it is very fitting that we have been selected to assist with The America’s Cup Preliminary regatta and look forward to welcoming the sailors, support teams and spectators in September."

“The Port of Vilanova i la Geltrú, is perfectly set up to host the first Preliminary Event of AC37 with everything in such close proximity to the race course,” said America’s Cup Event CEO Grant Dalton. “Racing will be just metres from the port entrance and prime viewing places will be offered from the La Daurada alongside huge public areas for a great fan village. The magnificent facilities of Pendennis Vilanova and Vilanova Grand Marina will serve as the technical area which will host the team bases and their AC40’s and, of course, we will be proud to align with the Club Nàutic Vilanova as the local yacht club for the event.”

Emirates Team New Zealand AC40’s in action in Auckland

In contrast to the America’s Cup itself, raced in purpose-built AC75’s and a design race of innovation and technology, the Vilanova i la Geltrú preliminary regatta will be sailed in the fleet of AC40’s in strict One Design class measurement as will be used for the Youth and Women’s America’s Cups. This will see the boats equally matched and the winner will be decided on sailing technique and foiling race-craft. It will give the world a first opportunity to see the America’s Cup elite teams in action and provide an opening narrative and indication of where each team is at in this America’s Cup cycle.



Main image credit: Stuart Pearce

