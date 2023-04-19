 SuperyachtNews.com - Operations - Urgent call for yacht support

By Jack Hogan

Urgent call for yacht support

Yachts For Science is seeking a replacement vessel for a shark tagging mission in Tunisia…

The Yachts For Science project, led by shark research scientist Dr Francesco Ferretti and filmmaker James Glancy, is urgently seeking a replacement yacht to support their groundbreaking shark research and tagging mission in Tunisia. Scheduled for 12 May, the initial yacht donated by an owner can no longer fulfil its role due to unforeseen circumstances.

The mission involves tagging, tracking and filming great white sharks in the Mediterranean, a world-first that promises to provide vital information for their protection against overfishing. Months of preparation, flight bookings and permit arrangements have been invested in this important research endeavour.

The project urgently requires a donor vessel or funding to charter a local Tunisian boat. The trip will be for 12 to 14 days in three locations off the coast of Tunisia (see below), providing accommodation support for  six researchers. The vessel will shadow a Tunisian fishing boat which carries dirty gear such as chum and fishing lines, with filmmaker James Glancy filming a documentary of the expedition.

If you have any leads or suggestions for donor vessels or funding, please contact Rosie at Yachts For Science. Your assistance in this urgent matter will contribute to the invaluable knowledge and protection of great white sharks in the Mediterranean.

Join the discussion

Urgent call for yacht support

34492

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for DSSV Pressure Drop sold to Inkfish

DSSV Pressure Drop sold to Inkfish

Explorer Victor Vescovo sells his Hadal Exploration System to American billionaire Gabe Newell’s Inkfish ocean exploration research organization

Fleet

Image for The Ring of Fire Expedition reaches new depths

The Ring of Fire Expedition reaches new depths

Caladan Oceanic completes the first ever human descents of the Yap and Palau trenches

Owner

Image for Another milestone for private scientific exploration

Another milestone for private scientific exploration

Caladan Oceanic and EYOS Expeditions discover the USS Samuel B. Roberts, the world’s deepest shipwreck

Owner

Image for Yachts For Science

Yachts For Science

Rob McCallum, Founder of EYOS Expeditions describes the compelling potential to connect groundbreaking research and superyachts

Owner

Related news

DSSV Pressure Drop sold to Inkfish

6 months ago

The Ring of Fire Expedition reaches new depths

9 months ago

Another milestone for private scientific exploration

10 months ago

Yachts For Science

10 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on