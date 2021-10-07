Cantiere Rossini announces opening of its repainting sheds Designed and built to achieve a zero emission yacht painting process…

While in isolation, this is not a particularly compelling headline from Cantiere Rossini, it belies an exciting project a long time in the making. Visually striking compared to most painting sheds; they also house innovative sustainable solutions. One of the newest superyacht specific facilities in the Mediterranean, located in Pesaro on the Adriatic Coast, in the gastronomic region of Marche, Stewart Parvin, Cantiere Rossini's CEO, has ambitious plans to create an advanced and sustainable shipyard and crew facilities.

Cantiere Rossini painting shed with wooden frame visible.

When SuperyachtNews spoke with Stewart Parvin, Cantiere Rossini's CEO, as construction was beginning in 2019, he emphasised the fact that this project required a complete overhaul of the site. "The advantage is that we've put the most modern infrastructure possible underneath, and it's all been designed in one go. You won't meet anyone else who's built a shipyard in one go because it doesn't usually happen like that."

Parvin emphasised at the time that the yard's crowning glory would be these sheds and that they would be 'iconic' landmarks; both technically and aesthetically. The identical sheds are constructed from sustainably grown Alpine wood and have interior dimensions of 64m in length, 22m in width and a height of 21.5m, giving Cantiere Rossini the ability to host 50m+ motor yachts without removing the mast.

As seen in the below video from Cantiere Rossini:

Film credit: Cantiere Rossini

As highlighted by Parvin, the sheds are equipped with separate extraction systems to remove dust and solvents. They also incorporate an advanced thermal insulation and geothermal heating system, using natural refrigerant gas and seawater as a source of energy, leading to low energy consumption. Cantiere Rossi has also affirmed that the total energy used in a repainting operation produces no CO2.

Cantiere Rossini shipyard with sheds in the foreground

Hopefully, the 'ground up' approach to sustainable construction and operation will also be applied to the remaining construction projects Cantiere Rossini are undertaking. Refit yards and specifically the painting process, has a bad reputation regarding environmental considerations. Reevaluating the design and function of the shipyard facilities may present a template for parts of the sector to attempt to find greener solutions.

