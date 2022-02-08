The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition 2022 The Tuscan Tour is heading to the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience (YARE) from 16 - 18 March…

The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition 2022 is returning to Viareggio as part of The Tuscan Leg of the Superyacht Forum Live 2022. The Tuscan leg of the tour will take us to Viareggio and through Western Italy, with the SuperyachtNews film crew returning for another 3 days in the heartland of the Italian Superyacht Industry. Over its 12 iterations, YARE has become one of the foundational networking events in the industry, and the perfect partnership for The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition 2022.

We are heading back to Viareggio with a refreshed calendar of superyacht events that are starting to resemble what we could call a normal year. But, as in the world, things are changing quickly in the industry. The chance to have a dynamic face to face event before the cruising season begins is invaluable.

The majority of captains will be arriving for YARE on March 15th, with an afternoon regional shipyard tour. The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition will commence on the morning of Wednesday 16th with the keynote address. Far from a lecture, this interactive platform for engagement will be equal parts fielding questions as it will be posing them. In a fast-moving industry, even six months can see the issues that were once so relevant change drastically.

Alberto Perrone da Zara, Feargus Bryan, Martin Redmayne: The Superyacht Captains Forum 2021

In 2021 The Superyacht Group's Chairman Martin Redmayne was joined by Feargus Bryan, director of Watermark Yacht Management. Ken Hickling of Sherpa 63, John Leonida, consulting superyacht industry advisor, Captain Malcolm Jacotine, and Alberto Perrone da Zara, sales director of yacht service and refit at Lürssen. With each proving their insight into the current state of the market.

This format yielded fascinating results in 2021 and will once again provide an opportunity for open dialogue and two-way industry education. Placing captains and senior crew at the centre of the discussion, and engaging via select workshops to provide prescient insights. There are points and counterpoints to the narratives within the superyacht industry, but the echo chamber can become deafening. The Superyacht Captain’s Forum is the perfect avenue to recentre the focus and ensure that the operators of these yachts are providing a near-perfect product to the owners, and by extension, keeping the industry as robust as possible.

There are no preordained subjects for the breakaway sessions that will take place on day two. These smaller specialised discussions will be entirely dedicated to the feedback from the attendees during and after the keynote address. The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition is built on this two-way narrative, and we eagerly await the direction that they take. In the weeks until the event kicks off once again, we will be revisiting the key takeaways from the 2021 edition breakaway sessions, and crucially, how the conversation has changed and how changes have been implemented subsequently.

As The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition continues to drive the dialogue among the industry, YARE will connect the captains with the industry’s most influential suppliers and shipyards. Wednesday the 16th will see the first of the concentrated half-day business to business networking meetings, with an agenda of 15-minute specialised meetings taking place, with the following half-day to take place on the 17th morning. Ensuring that the excitement and relaxation of the gala dinners and shipyards tours are balanced with the tailored business-centric networking for which YARE is renowned.

The 17th afternoon will see 'the passerelle pitch' return, and provide a series of industry innovators the chance to demonstrate why they may have the next big idea, with the crowd to devise the winner. The criteria for entry is that it must be new, innovative and inventive...with a significant prize on offer for the winning pitch. Marth 18th will see YARE sponsor RINA hosting specialised training and technical insight for captains, followed by a yard tourn and finally the Captains Award's Dinner.

The Tuscan Leg of the tour more broadly will extend beyond The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition and YARE and gives us the chance to meet with a diverse range of industry stakeholders face to face. As can be seen in the below video from 2021, we are eager to engage with the wider industry in the region once again. For more information on YARE, please follow the link here. The full film from the 2021 Viareggio Live Tour can be seen below:



