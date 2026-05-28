New association for naval architects, exterior and interior designers launches Superyacht Design and Naval Architecture Association (SYDNA) established to advance design and naval architecture in the superyacht sector…



In the early days of yacht design, naval architects often worked to a simple rule – if it looks right, it is right. A century later, superyacht design and naval architecture has evolved beyond measure, requiring a blend function, engineering, aesthetics, and the pinnacle quality demanded by discerning clients. Fundamental to the process is a growing cadre of design professionals whose job it is to translate the dreams of clients and balance them with the rules and regulations laid down by Class, Flag and international governing bodies. It’s a sector that has seen exponential growth over the past 40 years, but which has lacked a degree of cohesive representation – until now.

At a session on the second day of the 2026 Blue Design Summit in La Spezia, Italy, Clair Rozemeijer and designer Luca Boldrini introduced a new entity: the Superyacht Design and Naval Architecture Association (SYDNA). Rozemeijer, who serves as Executive Director of SYDNA, and Boldrini, Managing Partner of FM Architettura and Vice President of SYDNA, underscored the complex nature of superyacht design and outlined the inspiration to form SYDNA.

“Associations are founded because individual companies often face similar challenges that they cannot solve entirely on their own, and the association’s role is to create a collective strategy and platform to address those challenges together so that ultimately all members benefit individually from the collaboration,” Rozemeijer explains. “Together with SYDNA’s board members and founding members, we explored where meaningful collaboration could exist – not in the areas where companies compete, but in the areas where we can collectively strengthen the profession of yacht designers and naval architects, and positively contribute to the wider industry.”

Adds Luca Boldrini: “The process of building a yacht starts with the naval architect, exterior and interior designer, and increasingly that is happening without a shipyard involved. SYDNA means we can not only bring designers together better, but also enhance our communication, cross-fertilisation and collaboration with shipyards and brokers, and ultimately that helps to grow the industry as a whole.”

SYDNA provides a structured approach to enhancing the professionalism and elevating the credibility of the industry’s design sector. In addition, the association gives designers and naval architects a collective voice to influence future rules and regulations that may impact the sector, and to shape the future of superyacht design in terms of new technologies and more sustainable solutions.

While the complexity of superyacht design is one facet, designers also often form the initial relationship with experienced clients and first-time owners alike, making them critical to the success and perception of the industry. SYDNA therefore also provides a structured approach to enhancing the professionalism and elevating the credibility of the industry’s design sector. In addition, the association gives designers and naval architects a collective voice to influence future rules and regulations that may impact the sector, and to shape the future of superyacht design in terms of new technologies and more sustainable solutions.

“The Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) has successfully got the industry’s voice heard before new rules and regulations become a fait accompli,” confirms Espen Øino, founder and owner of Espen Øino International and President of SYDNA. “SYDNA allows us to have representation for elements specific to what we do as designers, whether that’s rules and regulations, how we deal with contracts, or other issues on which we will benefit from open discussion. It enables us to speak with one common voice toward authorities, the media, or clients.”

A structured approach

SYDNA will stand on four key pillars of activity: professionalism, regulations, sustainability and promotion. “The association’s work to enhance professionalism will include initiatives such as market research, the development of standard contracts, and establishing ethical guidelines and quality standards for the profession,” Rozemeijer asserts. “For our approach to regulations, through the association we want to engage more actively with regulatory bodies such as the IMO, ISO and flag states, while also encouraging greater knowledge-sharing between members through roundtables and committee meetings.”

When it comes to sustainability, SYDNA believes that designers and naval architects can play an important role in helping the industry transition toward more sustainable solutions. “An example is the development of collective initiatives and protocols aligned with Roadmap 2050 – developed by leading yacht designers together with the Water Revolution Foundation – as well as other future sustainability ambitions that aim to help position superyachts as platforms for innovation in propulsion, materials and energy efficiency,” Rozemeijer continues.

“For clients, we want to demonstrate that there’s experience, credibility and accreditation behind what we do, and that’s what membership confers.”

Finally, with a collective voice under the SYDNA banner and with members meeting stringent qualifying criteria, the association will enhance the profession’s visibility and recognition, conferring credibility on members and serving as an accreditation on which clients can rely. In addition, SYDNA-coordinated unified crisis communication will protect the reputation and interests of its members. The association also seeks to encourage and invest in the next generation of design professionals by connecting, inspiring and supporting early-career talent.

“The creative side of our industry has grown quite organically over many years and we’ve all entered it from different avenues – some from formal qualification, some from vocational passion, and some through serendipity via client relationships in other sectors which have led to a yacht project,” says Jim Dixon, Studio Principal of Yachts & Aviation at Winch Design, and a board member of SYDNA. “We all felt it was time for consolidation, unanimity and robustness behind what we do, making sure we can communicate that to shipyards, our supply network, and of course to clients. For clients,” he adds, “we want to demonstrate that there’s experience, credibility and accreditation behind what we do, and that’s what membership confers.”

SYDNA offers a strong platform to share knowledge, inspire new ideas and advance professionalism in the industry, adds Perry van Oossanen, board member of SYDNA and Managing Director of Van Oossanen Naval Architects. “Together with fellow designers and naval architects,” he asserts, “we aim to improve the industry and drive technological progress while keeping safety and creativity at the core of yacht design.”

A measure of experience

The current founding membership base includes 12 of the world’s leading superyacht design and naval architecture studios – Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture; Bannenberg & Rowell Design; Espen Øino International; FM Architettura; Hoek Design; Mulder Design; Nauta; Nuvolari Lenard; Philippe Briand Ltd; Van Oossanen Naval Architects; Winch Design; and Zuccon International Project – and the board encourages applications from established practices across the yacht design spectrum who meet to qualifying criteria to become members.

To be accepted for full membership, studios must be able to show that they have been in existence for at least 10 years, and have designed and successfully delivered at least five projects (new designs and/or major refits and/or full conversions) over 30 metres in the last 10 years.

For more information on SYDNA, or to apply for membership or discuss future collaborations, please visit sydna.org or contact Clair Rozemeijer on info@sydna.org.

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