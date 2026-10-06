The new MCA yacht unlimited CoC is here The MCA introduces a new pathway to the industry’s largest vessels based entirely on qualifying yacht service and management training…

Great news for superyacht captains and officers! For years, the traditional MCA yacht deck pathway hit a hard ceiling at Master (yachts) less than 3,000 gross tonnage. If you wanted to command the world's largest superyachts, you were forced to leave the yachting sector entirely to grind out cargoship sea time on the merchant route. That has officially changed.

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has introduced a dedicated yacht unlimited pathway (MSN 1858 Amendment 2). You can now step up to the industry’s largest vessels based entirely on qualifying yacht service and management training.

What you need to know

1. The MCA has introduced two management level capacities: Chief Mate unlimited and Master on yachts unlimited.

2. What does 'unlimited' mean? It completely removes the tonnage and geographical limits for yacht service, assuming you meet flag and safe manning rules.

3. These certificates remain yacht restricted.

Three main tracks

Your exact path to a Master (yachts) unlimited ticket depends on the qualification you currently hold.

1. From Master (yachts) < 3,000gt

· Sea service: Minimum six months of on-board yacht service as Master (including three months at sea).

· Vessel size: Service must be completed on a vessel of at least 500gt.

· Exemptions: You're exempt from the Chief Mate oral exam, but you must still meet the Chief Mate academic standards and pass the final Master oral exam.

2. From Chief Mate unlimited

· Chief Mate unlimited: Requires 12 months of on-board yacht service as Chief Mate (six months at sea) on yachts of 500gt or larger, bypassing the yacht unlimited Chief Mate oral exam.

3. From OOW unlimited

· OOW unlimited: Requires 36 months of on-board yacht service as OOW (15 months at sea) on vessels over 15 metres, with sea service on vessels of at least 500gt.

Checklist

Claiming your unlimited ticket requires passing nine core management modules (that is ship stability and marine engineering), formal MCA written exams and holding essential safety certificates like an ENG1, Advanced Fire Fighting and GMDSS GOC. Some academic modules may be waived with an approved maritime degree.

MLC updates

The Maritime Labour Convention enhances seafarer protections across key areas including repatriation costs, guaranteed shore leave, stricter procedures for handling onboard complaints regarding harassment, and fair treatment during marine casualty investigations.

Next steps for crew

1. Verify your sea service

2. Contact a MCA approved college

3. Update your CV

Profile links

Professional Yachting Association

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