Maritime workforce not keeping pace with digital change, warns new global study Lloyd’s Register Foundation report calls for urgent action on training, regulation and investment…

An international study has found that the maritime workforce is not keeping pace with the rapid adoption of digital technologies, raising concerns for safety, efficiency and long‑term sustainability.

The report, “Digital skills in maritime education and training: A global deep dive into people, skills and readiness for change”, was written by the World Maritime University (WMU) and commissioned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation through the Global Maritime Trends programme.

It draws on a survey of 532 seafarers across 64 countries and interviews with 110 stakeholders and highlights a growing gap between technological change and the sector’s ability to use new systems effectively and safely. Digital tools – from automated navigation to data‑driven decision‑making – are already reshaping operations, but training and certification frameworks are not evolving at the same pace.

More than 80 per cent of seafarers report receiving digital skills training rarely or not at all, despite a strong appetite to learn. Two‑thirds say they are willing to upskill, but a lack of shared understanding of what “digital skills” means is holding back progress.

“If we don’t invest in people alongside technology, we risk creating new safety challenges

rather than solving existing ones.”

Seafarers report confidence in traditional systems but feel far less prepared to work with automation and data‑intensive tools. Just 13 per cent say shore‑based training consistently matches the systems they encounter on board.

Maritime education providers are responding, but progress remains uneven. Many face barriers including limited funding, a shortage of digitally skilled instructors and slow‑moving regulation.

The report also warns that digital transformation could deepen global inequalities, as access to training depends on resources and investment.

Findings from the Global Maritime Trends Digital Transition Barometer also point to the same challenge. Its People pillar – which tracks workforce skills, training and readiness for change – has increased by six points to 38 per cent, but remains one of the weakest areas of the transition, highlighting the risk that technology is advancing faster than the people needed to use it safely and effectively.

“Technology adoption is moving faster than training standards, instructor capability

and certification frameworks.”

Dr Jan Przydatek, Director of Technologies at Lloyd’s Register Foundation, says: “Digitalisation is changing how people work and how risks are managed. If we don’t invest in people alongside technology, we risk creating new safety challenges rather than solving existing ones. This research shows that gaps in digital skills have real implications for safety. Closing them means making sure seafarers have the confidence and capability to operate in an increasingly digital environment.”

Mark Warner, Global Client Marketing Director at Lloyd’s Register, says: “Technology adoption is moving faster than training standards, instructor capability and certification frameworks. In many cases, innovation is outpacing preparedness. Technology only improves safety when people understand how systems work, trust their outputs, and know when not to rely on them. As digital tools become part of everyday operations, human judgement and confidence remain essential.”

Professor Maximo Q. Mejia, Jr., President of the World Maritime University, says: “Maritime digitalisation is no longer a future possibility - it is already shaping how ships are designed, operated and regulated. The question is whether the workforce is ready. Achieving the benefits of this transition depends on people having the skills and confidence to use digital tools effectively.”

The report calls for coordinated action across the sector, including faster updates to global training standards, greater investment in education and stronger collaboration between industry, regulators and training providers.

To find out more and read the report, click here.

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