Out now! The Superyacht Operations Report

The latest instalment of The Superyacht Operations Report is somewhat unique compared with previous editions. Rather than speculating on a distant future or trudging into the mire of a bygone era, we wanted to focus on what seafarers really care about in the here and now. This report isn’t only a must-read for those seeking unrivalled insight on the ethically necessary yet strategically flawed sanctions on Russian-owned vessels, but it also brings other pertinent issues such as mental health, safety & security, and diversity & inclusion to the forefront of the conversation. While we do aim to bring some of the less desirable corners of the market to light, this edition is largely an optimistic read which champions the work of the industry's unsung heroes attempting to improve the global perception of yachting.

This report is built around five key elements of the operational side of the superyacht industry. We begin with the management segment which features a deep dive into The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains edition and a debate between seafarers regarding how management companies can continue to evolve.

Recruitment and training is a facet of the industry that is often criticised for being out of touch with the reality of what it takes to work on a superyacht, and so we reached out to some leading market commentators to find out what exactly needs to change and why. We also hear from Marianne Danissen of Camper and Nicholsons and Karine Rayson of The Crew Coach to get to know how they are both championing the necessity of proper leadership qualities on board.

The crew matters section of the report aims to prove that understanding the thoughts and feelings of those who work long hours on board superyachts is absolutely vital to helping the evolution of the market. By quantifying the responses of thousands of crew members we have been able to show just how prevalent the mental health issue really is. Crew data has also provided our editors with the necessary ammunition to steer the conversation towards tangible and feasible change in a notoriously conservative industry.

An operations report would surely have been incomplete without an extensive exploration into the world of safety and security. For this segment, we speak with cyber-risk experts, a former armed guard, clinical psychologists and recruitment experts about the most immediate and detrimental dangers facing the superyacht industry and the people who work in it.

In compiling this issue, one of the major challenges was to select just a handful of the many regions that are experiencing rapid growth in superyacht infrastructure. Cyprus, Montenegro, Auckland, Mallorca, and Barcelona all feature in this segment as locations destined to cement themselves as major superyacht hubs.

Finally, another aspect of this report that makes it stand out from the rest is the digitisation of the Tenders and Toys brochure. This year it will be free for everyone to access as a downloadable pdf. Stay tuned for a further update later this week if you want to learn more about the hottest products on the market.

