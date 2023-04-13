YachtAid Global launches Operation Nasama In response to a series of natural disasters that have rocked the region, YachtAid Global calls for more assistance in Vanuatu…

Vanuatu has been hit by two Category-4 tropical cyclones, Cyclone Judy and Kevin, within 48 hours of one another in March 2023, causing a state of emergency to be declared by the government. The back-to-back storms have caused severe damage to buildings, homes, schools, and infrastructure, cutting power and destroying food and water supplies.

YachtAid Global, along with coalition partners and participating yachts, has been providing humanitarian aid to the people of Vanuatu for years. However, the organization is seeking further support to continue providing essential aid to the affected communities.

Category-4 tropical cyclones, Cyclone Judy (left) and Kevin (right) over Vanuatu

The storms have affected approximately 80% of the population, or 251,346 people, and 30,000 households. Shortly after the landfall of Cyclone Kevin, two earthquakes of 6.6 and 5.4 magnitudes were detected off Espiritu Santo Island, causing Vanuatu to expand its State of Emergency to the entirety of the country.

In response to the crisis, YachtAid Global has activated Operation Nasama with three main goals. The first goal is to bring clean water access to the most vulnerable. This involves mobilizing, distributing, and establishing available and ongoing sources of purified, potable water by providing and distributing water filters to affected schools and communities.

The second goal is to provide shelter and hygiene kit supplies for the most vulnerable members of the community. This is to prevent further exacerbation of the mass unsheltered population and greatly reduce the contraction of both communicable, viral, and bacterial diseases while mitigating infectious transmissibility.

The third goal is to increase the involvement and participation of the yachting community in supporting communities impacted by disasters. This is achieved by providing direct support to the cruising grounds that they frequently visit and enjoy.

According to the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in Port Vila, there are four priority areas for coordinated relief efforts: Shefa and Tafea; Penama and Malampa; Northern areas of the Penama Province and Western areas of Malampa; and Sanma.

Access to clean water is crucial in preventing the spread of waterborne diseases and ensuring the basic survival of those affected. Shelter and hygiene kits can provide vulnerable individuals with access to basic necessities and protection against communicable diseases.

