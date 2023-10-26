 SuperyachtNews.com - Operations - Oceanco offers new customisation process

By SuperyachtNews

Oceanco offers new customisation process

The Dutch shipyard has devised ‘Simply Custom’ to streamline the process of building a custom yacht whilst maintaining its pedigree…

Oceanco has launched a new custom-build process aimed at offering owners more flexibility within the shipyard’s own design remit. Simply Custom was created in response to the growing demand for a custom yacht-building process that reflects owners’ shifting priorities and rapid pace of life.

“Custom building is a core part of our DNA; we will always create yachts that are uniquely tailored to each owner. And we see Simply Custom as a logical development for Oceanco, sitting alongside our fully custom yachts and Life Cycle Support refit service, which will always be a part of our offering,” says Marcel Onkenhout, CEO, Oceanco.

Available for yachts around 80m (262ft), Oceanco has collaborated with 17 studios to create Simply Custom’s offering of yacht designs and five interior design studios. The programme's layout allows for additional suites, multipurpose lounges, an inside or outside cinema, a wellness area and a gym, rather than the standard configuration of an owner’s stateroom and six guest suites.

“Owners still want the very best quality in their yachts, and to have something designed and built just for them. But many have less desire to focus on every detail in the process,” says Paris Baloumis Group Marketing Director, Oceanco. “They expect to entrust technical matters to experts like Oceanco and our partners. And, perhaps most importantly, they want building a yacht to be simple and fun.”

Lateral Naval Architects are also on board to develop the technical package, which features an all-electrical propulsion and energy architecture system. This approach is to understand and implement solutions tailored to owners’ lifestyle needs. These include watersports and diving packages, an entertainment package and a smart-eco package to enhance the ship’s sustainability.

“As a smart person once said, everything should be as simple as possible, but not simpler. The Simply Custom yachts themselves are still complex, beautiful machines. Still, we wanted to make the experience of building them as enjoyable as possible for the client,” says James Roy, MD, Lateral Naval Architects.

“Customising every little detail on a yacht can be hugely rewarding for those with a passion for it, but some owners look to us, as experienced practitioners in this field, to help streamline the process.”

