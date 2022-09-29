MB92 La Ciotat welcomes first client onto shiplift MB92 La Ciotat discusses the work aboard its superyacht platform…

MB92 La Ciotat, France's leading superyacht refit shipyard, announced today that the new 4,300-tonne shiplift has successfully hauled out its first client, the 60m superyacht 'Bella Vita', built by Lürssen in 2010. The construction of the 4,300t facility, which can accommodate six superyachts simultaneously up to 115m in length, represents a total investment of €47.6 million for MB92 Group and was delivered on time despite multiple challenges from Covid-19 and supply chain issues. Hundreds of people came together to create one of the industry’s most technologically and environmentally innovative superyacht platforms for the works, which have been managed alongside La Ciotat Shipyards over the past 30 months. The facility hosts a number of innovative features aimed at ensuring ultimate safety and security for each yacht while significantly reducing the project’s ecological footprint:

Safety & Security:

Innovative solid chain jack lifting system with built in redundancy for safety.

Accurate position control and synchronisation providing a perfectly level lift within 10mm across the entire platform.

Closed Area with dedicated access control centre (ISPS compliance ongoing) in addition to main shipyard security gate.

24/7 Video Surveillance.

Environmental features:

Onshore power up to 2400 Amps per vessel.

Black and grey water collection central collection and processing.

Zero discharge waste and run-off water treatment system to ensure zero sea water contamination

Waste recycling centres for each yacht.

Huge central compressed air system with noise treatment cabin to reduce localised noise near vessels

The world’s largest harbour-based artificial fish nursery (see here additional info).

Electric vehicle recharging stations.

The new facility complements the shipyard’s existing range of berthing solutions that cater for all segments of the superyacht market. A 300t travelift for 14 yachts up to 50m (300t Origins), a 2,000-tonne shiplift for four superyachts up to 80m LOA and the 200m drydock that can accommodate between one and four yachts simultaneously.

Ben Mennem, CEO of MB92 La Ciotat, said: "The launch of the new shiplift is a historic event for the shipyard and the beginning of a new era for our company, enabling us to develop our activity while providing an unbeatable refit experience to our clients and jobs for the local community.”

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.