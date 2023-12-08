MarineMax introduces new apprenticeship scheme With skilled labour in short supply, the boating conglomerate has launched the Marine Service Technician Apprenticeship Programme in Florida…

MarineMax has initiated the Marine Service Technician Apprenticeship Programme for the State of Florida in the US. With skilled technical workers in short supply across the industry, the superyacht services specialists aim to bolster their capabilities by upskilling the local workforce.

“We designed this initiative to help elevate marine industry skill development and provide aspiring technicians with valuable opportunities,” says Andy Rishovd, National Service and Parts Manager, MarineMax. “This programme is a testament to our commitment to fostering talented individuals and ensuring a skilled workforce in the ever-growing maritime community.”

This programme spans three years but can be expedited to one and a half years, given the candidate has the necessary experience. It encompasses a combination of hands-on mentor-led, as well as online self-led training at a designated location in the Sunshine State, with students set to receive a Journeyman Certificate of Competency on completion.

Additionally, there's a Six-Month Student Technician Program for those with a basic understanding of boat work, covering practical knowledge, systems, and engine training. Both programmes provide benefits and compensation during training to ensure students are supported financially.

The firm has been granted $382,000 from The Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Programme to support the implementation of the course. This grant is part of a wider initiative from the local government to secure applicants from high schools, technical career centres, and Florida colleges placements apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship schemes.

Building human capital and upskilling the technical workforce was a hot topic of discussion at TSF: Connect last month. You can read about the thoughts of industry leaders from new build, refit, design and brokerage on the subject in the next edition of The Superyacht Refit Report.

