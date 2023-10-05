 SuperyachtNews.com - Operations - Lloyd’s Register certifies Sanlorenzo’s methanol fuel system

By SuperyachtNews

Lloyd’s Register certifies Sanlorenzo’s methanol fuel system

The shipyard's methanol fuel system for 50Steel has secured approval from the classification society, making it one of the first to be built in Italy…

Lloyd's Register has awarded Sanlorenzo approval for its methanol fuel cell system and type-C containment tank. Sanlorenzo will install the system on its new 50Steel (pictured) yacht making it one of the first methanol fuel cell systems to be installed on a yacht built in Italy. 

“Through the relentless work of our R&D department, we continue to take steps in introducing technological systems aimed at reducing the environmental impact of yachts,” says Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman and CEO, Sanlorenzo. “We are proud to receive this approval from Lloyd’s Register, as we work together to pioneer decarbonisation pathways for the yachting industry.”

The systems will supply power to the onboard hotel systems by extracting methanol from hydrogen fuel stored onboard and was made in collaboration with Siemens Energy.

Lloyd’s presented the approval certificate to the Italian shipbuilder at the Monaco Yacht Show last week.  According to Paolo Izzo, Italy, Monaco and Malta Sales & Marketing Manager, Lloyd’s Register, the approval validates the system's compliance with internationally recognised environmental standards.

“Working with Sanlorenzo on this innovative project affirms Lloyd’s role as a trusted advisor to our clients and demonstrates our support for first movers developing solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the yachting sector,” says Izzo. “We are delighted to award Sanlorezno this approval, confirming their methanol fuel cell system meets the required safety standards.”

