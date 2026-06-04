CHIRP Report: Fatigue – safe crewing on paper, risk in reality Meeting compliance standards may not eradicate the risks – an important guide to effective fatigue management …

The following case study is from CHIRP Maritime’s Superyacht Feedback. It is the first superyacht-specific programme and publication dedicated to improving safety in the maritime industry through vital knowledge sharing, anonymous reporting, analysis and feedback via the Superyacht Maritime Advisory Board.

Initial report

CHIRP received a fatigue-related report highlighting the ongoing impact of tiredness across the maritime sector. Drawing on the reporter’s narrative and other fatigue submissions, CHIRP presents this combined safety perspective to illustrate a broader systemic safety concern. The consistency of reports received by CHIRP suggests these are not isolated concerns, but recurring indicators of wider industry pressure. This report includes the actual SHIELD taxonomy (Safety Human Incident and Error Learning Database) to provide some more context

Fatigue remains one of the most persistent and under-reported risks in maritime operations. It rarely stems from a single long shift or an isolated, difficult week. More often, it develops gradually through sustained exposure to demanding schedules, insufficient recovery time, staffing pressures and a culture in which ‘coping’ becomes the norm.

CHIRP continues to hear from personnel working patterns that involve repeated night shifts, disrupted sleep, elevated stress, and declining alertness. Although minimum hours of rest may be recorded as compliant, genuine recovery is frequently not achieved in practice.

This distinction matters: regulatory compliance does not always mean a person is fit for safe duty.

Many safe crewing models were developed using assumptions that no longer reflect modern ship operations. Crew members are now exposed to increased mental and emotional load, including constant connectivity with shore management, a 24-hour information environment and rising administrative demands. Port turnarounds are faster, commercial schedules are tighter and additional tasks are frequently imposed with little or no increase in the number of people or time available.

At the same time, recruitment and retention challenges in some sectors have reduced experience levels on board, placing further pressure on those who remain and increasing fatigue exposure. Uncertainty about timely relief can add further strain. Several reporters described cumulative fatigue after prolonged night work, with recovery periods that did not fully restore normal sleep patterns.

These reports are particularly concerning because they often involve experienced personnel who recognise the hazards but still struggle to manage fatigue exposure. Microsleeps, lapses in concentration, and fatigue-related near misses during routine tasks were reported in several submissions. Such events should not be dismissed as isolated lapses or individual failings; they are indicators that safety margins may already be eroding.

Machinery alarms, maintenance defects or equipment unreliability are recognised triggers for intervention, and the same principle should apply to degraded human performance. Systems are taken offline when machinery is unsafe; organisations should similarly act when personnel are no longer sufficiently rested to perform their duties safely.

CHIRP has previously highlighted the tension between operational safety and commercial efficiency. In some cases, crewing levels appear to be based on minimum legal thresholds or cost benchmarks rather than the workload required for safe operation. Where planning depends on people continually “pushing through”, the system may already be operating beyond safe limits.

Research initiatives such as Project MARTHA and the Horizon programme have contributed to an improved understanding of fatigue, human performance limits, and workload. Their findings reinforce a consistent message: fatigue cannot be effectively managed through paperwork alone.

Fatigue is not confined to a particular department, rank, or role. Similar patterns are evident across bridge, engine room, and other safety-critical functions, both at sea and ashore. Recognition, reporting, and intervention need to be applied consistently, regardless of experience level or position. Treating fatigue as a shared operational hazard rather than an individual weakness is essential for maintaining effective safety margins.

Effective fatigue management requires looking beyond minimum rest requirements to understand how work is actually experienced (‘work as done’). Early indicators include repeated near misses, lapses in attention, rising error rates, or informal concerns raised by personnel. When such indicators are present, fatigue should be treated as a safety risk requiring active management, analogous to technical defects or degraded equipment. Adjusting workload, revisiting rosters, reviewing task allocation, or delaying non-essential activity may be necessary to protect safety margins. Where these signs are present, immediate mitigations are required to prevent further reduction in safety margins.

CHIRP Comment

Fatigue rarely develops suddenly. It accumulates over time and can become normalised within an organisation, making the risk harder to recognise.

This report highlights the gap between recorded compliance and genuine recovery. A logged rest period does not guarantee restorative sleep. Noise, stress, disrupted circadian rhythms, repeated night work, and accumulated sleep debt all reduce the quality of recovery.

The report also reinforces that fatigue affects everyone, including experienced personnel. Competence and professionalism are important safety defences, but they cannot overcome biological limits.

Near misses involving lapses in concentration or microsleeps are early warning signs that safety margins may already be narrowing, providing an opportunity to intervene before a more serious event occurs.

CHIRP has received previous reports linking fatigue to navigation errors, poor decision‑making, ineffective communication, and unsafe shortcuts. These patterns appear consistently across sectors, demonstrating that fatigue remains a widespread systemic hazard.

Safe crewing levels require regular review. In some cases, minimum crewing may satisfy regulatory requirements but no longer reflect the operational reality onboard, where administrative workload, maintenance demands, commercial pressure, and port turnaround expectations have increased.

Where systems depend on people continually “pushing through”, warning signs may already be present.

Key issues relating to this report

Human factors relevant to this report

Fatigue – Cumulative sleep debt, repeated night shifts and poor recovery reduce alertness, concentration, and decision‑making ability.

Pressure – Commercial and operational demands may encourage continued operation despite reduced fitness for duty.

Communication – Concerns were raised without effective resolution. When people believe concerns will not lead to change, reporting may decline and morale will certainly suffer.

Complacency – Microsleeps, near misses or fatigue may become normalised if not challenged or addressed.

Alerting – Individuals may continue working while fatigued rather than removing themselves from duty or escalating concerns. It is vital that crew members remain alert and stop work if they suspect they are fatigued.

Teamwork – Reduced staffing and fewer experienced personnel increase workload and reduce system resilience. Teamwork is vital in these circumstances.

Norms – Extended sequences of night work may become culturally accepted even when unsafe. Question this false normality and make the necessary changes to roster patterns to change it.

SHIELD Taxonomy identified

Acts – What goes wrong – Unintentional lapses in attention, reduced monitoring, delayed reactions, and fatigue‑related errors.

Preconditions – Factors influencing performance – Sleep debt, circadian disruption, stress, poor recovery, high workload, and degraded vigilance.

Operational Leadership – Policies affecting work – Rosters, crewing decisions, task allocation and day‑to‑day management of fatigue risk.

Organisational Influences – Influence of the company/external environment – Staffing models, recruitment pressures, commercial priorities, safety culture, and the effectiveness of fatigue management systems.

Key takeaways

Minimum crewing does not always mean optimum crewing. Compliance on paper does not ensure fatigue risk is controlled in practice.

Regulators – Documented compliance should be assessed against actual workload, administrative burden, and operational tempo to determine whether fatigue controls are effective.

Operators / Managers – Systems that rely on tired people coping are unsafe. Crewing levels, schedules, and workloads must reflect operational reality. Fatigue indicators, like equipment alarms, should prompt management intervention.

Seafarers / Contractors – Professionalism is an important safety barrier, but it should not be the only one. Remain alert to early warning signs such as reduced concentration, irritability,or repeated mistakes. Raise concerns early, support colleagues and cross‑check critical tasks when fatigue risk is elevated.





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CHIRP Maritime

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