 SuperyachtNews.com - Operations - Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority introduces new discounts for yachts

By Conor Feasey

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority introduces new discounts for yachts

As Europe enters Autumn and the colder months rapidly approach, compliant yachts could receive hefty discounts when heading towards the Red Sea this Winter…

Starting 1st November, Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) will introduce sizeable reductions in transit and mooring fees for yachts, offering discounts ranging from 20% to 50%.

These reductions are part of a broader effort to attract more yacht traffic through the Suez Canal and promote the Red Sea as a prime yachting destination, particularly as Europe enters its colder months.

To benefit from these new discounts, yacht owners or their agents must follow certain administrative procedures, including submitting documentation to confirm transit plans and storage durations at Ismailia Marina. This will ensure compliance with the new circular, which outlines the specific conditions for receiving these reductions.

In terms of the discounts available, yachts with a gross tonnage of 300 tons or less will receive a 20% discount on return transit fees, provided they re-cross the canal within 60 days of their initial passage.

Vessels that stay more than 90 days at the Ismailia Yacht Marina will also qualify for a 20% reduction on their next journey, regardless of the direction of travel.

For those arriving at Port Said or Suez marinas to complete transit procedures, there will be a 50% reduction in mooring fees, providing they do not stay overnight or request services such as electricity or water.

The SCA is also streamlining passage for larger yachts (over 300 tons) by allowing them to transit without delay through direct convoys, bypassing waiting times at anchorage points like the Great Bitter Lakes.

This move is expected to enhance the overall efficiency of the canal for superyachts, whilst potentially making Egypt and other nations in the region a more attractive option for vessels heading towards the Red Sea and beyond.

Join the discussion

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority introduces new discounts for yachts

36151

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for D-Marin expands in Dubai

D-Marin expands in Dubai

The first phase of the marina is scheduled to open this month, offering 32 berths for yachts up to 40 metres

Business

Image for Saudi Arabia announce first ever regulations

Saudi Arabia announce first ever regulations

The SRSA has issued Saudi Arabia’s first-ever regulation for Saudi yachts as it looks to bolster marine tourism in the region

Crew

Image for OceanX in the Red Sea

OceanX in the Red Sea

Afrah Alothman, a Saudi-born scientist contributing to the Red Sea Decade expedition, shares her story of research and exploration in the Red Sea

Crew

Image for Safe Red Sea navigation

Safe Red Sea navigation

Simon Rowland, co-founder and CEO of Veritas International, outlines guidance for superyachts transiting the southern Red Sea and Yemeni Coast

Crew

Image for JLS Yachts joins NEOM

JLS Yachts joins NEOM

The Middle East-based superyacht agency and services provider has been appointed as a key partner for the Sindalah marina in Saudi Arabia

Business

Image for BWA Yachting Partners with Sindalah

BWA Yachting Partners with Sindalah

The Red Sea’s first superyacht destination to open in 2024

Business

Related news

D-Marin expands in Dubai

2 weeks ago

Saudi Arabia announce first ever regulations

1 month ago

OceanX in the Red Sea

8 months ago

Safe Red Sea navigation

9 months ago

JLS Yachts joins NEOM

1 year ago

BWA Yachting Partners with Sindalah

1 year ago

IGY Marinas partners with NEOM

1 year ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on