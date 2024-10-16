Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority introduces new discounts for yachts As Europe enters Autumn and the colder months rapidly approach, compliant yachts could receive hefty discounts when heading towards the Red Sea this Winter…

Starting 1st November, Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) will introduce sizeable reductions in transit and mooring fees for yachts, offering discounts ranging from 20% to 50%.

These reductions are part of a broader effort to attract more yacht traffic through the Suez Canal and promote the Red Sea as a prime yachting destination, particularly as Europe enters its colder months.

To benefit from these new discounts, yacht owners or their agents must follow certain administrative procedures, including submitting documentation to confirm transit plans and storage durations at Ismailia Marina. This will ensure compliance with the new circular, which outlines the specific conditions for receiving these reductions.

In terms of the discounts available, yachts with a gross tonnage of 300 tons or less will receive a 20% discount on return transit fees, provided they re-cross the canal within 60 days of their initial passage.

Vessels that stay more than 90 days at the Ismailia Yacht Marina will also qualify for a 20% reduction on their next journey, regardless of the direction of travel.

For those arriving at Port Said or Suez marinas to complete transit procedures, there will be a 50% reduction in mooring fees, providing they do not stay overnight or request services such as electricity or water.

The SCA is also streamlining passage for larger yachts (over 300 tons) by allowing them to transit without delay through direct convoys, bypassing waiting times at anchorage points like the Great Bitter Lakes.

This move is expected to enhance the overall efficiency of the canal for superyachts, whilst potentially making Egypt and other nations in the region a more attractive option for vessels heading towards the Red Sea and beyond.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.