BWA Yachting to open offices in Egypt BWA to offer full services to superyachts transiting the Suez Canal and cruising the Red Sea…

BWA Yachting announces the official opening of its new Egyptian offices. The international yachting agency operates globally and offers a full range of marine and hospitality services to the superyacht industry. BWA Yachting aims to offer support with an array of operations requirements from arrival to departure. The agency’s Egypt head office is in Alexandria and its branches are in Cairo, Port Said, Damietta, Suez, Sokhna and Safaga. Via the head office and branches the agency's operations can cover over 13 ports and marinas across the Red Sea and Mediterranean coastline, including Alamein, Marassi, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Gouna, Marsa Alam and Nouebah.

“Egypt was a natural choice for us in our quest to provide seamless inter-country assistance to our clients cruising from and to the Mediterranean through the gateway of the Suez Canal," said BWA Yachting COO Nikolaos Patsiokas. He added: "While our main goal locally is to ensure that our clients receive the premium and timely service they are accustomed to at BWA Yachting across the country, the top priority is to simplify the complex process of the Suez Canal transiting.”

The Suez Canal is a 190km man-made waterway that links the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean via the Red Sea, splitting Africa from Asia. Its strategic location allows for trade between Europe and Asia. The canal was officially opened in 1869 and took a decade to build.

Mahmoud El Kady, Managing Partner of BWA Yachting Egypt, explained: “Passing the Suez Canal has an important time and cost impact on a vessel’s voyage. Precise planning, early notification, constant follow-up, and real cost control are needed to save time and money." He continued: “Through BWA Yachting offices in Port Said and Suez, a selected team monitors the traffic situation daily 24/7, tracks vessels at anchor and in transit, while our operation team reports and keeps a close eye till the Canal is safely cleared.”

BWA Yachting is partnering with KADMAR, the port and Suez Canal agent in Egypt, to assist captains and management companies. This is a significant development for the evolution of the Red Sea from a place of transit of yachts, to a destination. The announcement comes in the wake of the Red Sea Week, an invitation only yacht event for HNWIs. Looking to the future of luxury travel, the Red Sea Development Company is working on a project to regenerate tourism to the Red Sea’s islands and coastal areas. The Red Sea Project is set to provide tailored experiences to more than 90 islands. This move from BWA Yachting may be seen as a continuation of the significant developments throughout the region aimed at the superyacht sector and increasing visitation.

The below graph shows the seasonality of 30m+ superyacht migration through the Suez Canal 2015-21.

