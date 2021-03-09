BWA Yachting and A1 Group have recently signed a memorandum of understanding for the A1 yacht agency, as well as its technical and provisioning networks throughout Greece, to be integrated under the BWA Yachting banner by year-end.

With efficiency and evolution at the forefront of the business, this next step in the integration of the A1 agency with BWA Yachting was inevitable. With confidence high, the BWA Yachting management team set ambitious targets during the 2019 season, culminating in a record year and, even with the restrictions COVID-19 presented, strengthened the business.

For some time, A1 Group has been increasingly involved in new and exciting projects, mainly with regards to infrastructure in Greece. With the ever-increasing demands of these new ventures, as well as the other services A1 Group offers, the company needed a change of direction to ensure that all departments were able to continue to flourish.

BWA Yachting and the A1 Group have long enjoyed a good relationship, working together as affiliates and sharing knowledge, so natural progression has almost dictated this move. Indeed, BWA Yachting may not have existed at all, had it not been for then A1 Yacht Trade Consortium being one of the co-founders and major shareholders alongside the Italian Luise Group.

As A1 Group’s Makis Pavlatos remarks; “Having created what was, at the time, a first-of-its-kind agency in Greece, but always looking for ways to offer service to our customers cruising further afield, the concept of BWA Yachting was a vehicle to grow the agency more internationally. It is very gratifying today to see BWA and A1 combine in this way, bringing things full circle.”

Image courtesy of BWA Yachting

