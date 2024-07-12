Building the next generation Pendennis has been running an apprenticeship scheme for over 25 years, forming the bedrock of its experienced team of employees…

Image Credit: Stuart Pearce/ Yacht Shot

Pendennis’ workforce is the cornerstone of its success. With over 550 highly skilled staff across three locations, it has developed a team capable of handling the most technical refit, restoration and bespoke build projects for its clients. With its family culture and collaborative approach to projects, the shipyard has fostered a track record of award-winning achievements. Pendennis’ management team possesses comprehensive experience gained through internal progression, and team members are specialists across all trades. This is all down to its core principle of continuous investment in its people from the grassroots of the company.

The Cornwall-based builder has been running an apprenticeship scheme for over 25 years – it’s the jewel in the crown of Pendennis’ people development plans. Currently, a third of employees have gone through the apprenticeship scheme, with the shipyard offering almost all trainees a job upon completion.

“We invest in developing the broader skills of our team,” explains Stephen Hills, Commercial Director at Pendennis. “For apprentices, this includes encouraging them to undertake the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, teaching them to sail, and giving them opportunities to learn to drive motorboats. Each year, we participate in community outreach during Apprenticeship Week, where our apprentices engage in various charitable projects across the region.”

Last year, the scheme welcomed 28 new apprentices across all trades. This included 13 who entered the general apprenticeship scheme, where they gained broad experience before choosing their specialism. Pendennis also has a specialist yacht painting and surface finishing apprenticeship scheme, which took in eight new trainees. Apprentices and graduates at Pendennis are mentored and taught by experts within their specialities. With an over 90% apprentice retention rate, employees continue this cycle, transferring expert skills and best practices to the next generation following graduation.

Image Credit: Stuart Pearce/ Yacht Shot

And this is all evidenced by the current talent enrolled at the shipyard. Take, for example, Jess Belasco, a third-year electrical apprentice who started off in the general apprenticeship scheme, spending her first year rotating through every department. “In my second year, I specialised in electrical,” she explains. “I first heard about the apprenticeship scheme in year ten of secondary school. I always knew I wanted to work in the marine industry, and with my dad and brother both being electricians, it seemed like the perfect fit.” For Belasco, the most enjoyable aspect of the job is that every day is different. No two jobs or problems are the same, and this has given her the chance to work on a wide variety projects.

Joe Hayes on the other hand is currently studying for a Higher National Certificate, a level four course at Falmouth Marine School and Pendennis. He’s working on a refit project for an explorer yacht and over the last six years, has completed an apprenticeship at Pendennis and has now been given his own technical area on the refit he is working on. “This has allowed me to develop my practical skills and manage my time effectively,” says Hayes. “One of my favourite aspects of Pendennis is the passing down of knowledge. Being able to learn from mentors and pass that expertise on to new apprentices is incredibly rewarding.”

More senior members of Pendennis, like Mark O’Neill, started in July 2000 as part of the second intake of the apprenticeship scheme. O’Neill completed an engineering apprenticeship and worked his way up through engineering and plumbing, from a lead hand to a supervisor. Now, he is an on-board supervisor.

“A significant part of our business focuses on soft skills,” explains Charlie Ross, Operations Director at the shipyard. “A number of years ago, we developed a management development programme targeted at colleagues entering management for the first time or leading teams. This programme provides a comprehensive overview of how the shipyard operates, helping them understand their new roles. This year, we launched an advanced leadership programme aimed at building leadership and communication skills within the senior management team, focusing on both teams and individuals.”

Image Credit: Stuart Pearce/ Yacht Shot

Thanks to the commitment of graduates from the programmes and the support of the shipyard’s structure, senior management teams, project managers, and trade managers now have a deep understanding of the entire scope of a project, ensuring efficient and high-quality execution for clients. Nearly 60% of the leadership team are ex-apprentices and are under the age of 35, bringing a youthful, open-minded perspective to the workforce.

“I started at Pendennis nearly 20 years ago, spending 16 years in Falmouth and another three to four years in Vilanova,” adds Kirk Oldfield, Production Manager at Pendennis Vilanova. “I began as a paint apprentice and progressed through various roles, from trades to supervision, to management, to boat manager, to junior project manager, and finally to Project Manager. Now, as the production manager in Vilanova, I oversee operations there. Growing at Pendennis was an easy transition, thanks to the support from experienced tradespeople who invest time and energy into helping you progress in your chosen direction.”

One of the standout qualities of Pendennis is its vibrant sense of community and camaraderie. The team’s mutual support and close-knit relationships create a warm, welcoming atmosphere that feels almost like family. This nurturing environment not only makes Pendennis a truly special place to work but also provides a space where you can grow and thrive to become the best professional possible.

