Management buyout at Van der Valk Shipyard Having led the Dutch yard for over 57 years, Wim van der Valk has retired following a buyout of the company’s shares…

Lady Lene: fully custom 34-metre explorer from Van der Valk Shipyard.

Wim van der Valk marked his 79th birthday on 18 April by officially confirming his retirement from the Van der Valk Shipyard in the Netherlands. Leading the shipyard bearing his name since its inception in 1967, a management buyout of Van der Valk’s shares in the yard has now been completed.

The management team, comprising managing director Enrico Theuns, technical director Bram Kooltjes and head of sales Yoeri Bijker, will now harness decades of combined experience in the yachting industry. They will continue to benefit from the ongoing support of President Emeritus Wim van der Valk, who will serve as an advisor to the board.

“The significant capital investment will enable Van der Valk [Shipyard] to further expand our niche in the market for bespoke yachts ranging from 25 to 45 metres,” says Bijker. “The new primary shareholders fully appreciate our yard’s ethos, having collaborated on several award-winning yachts with us, and are committed to preserving Van der Valk’s Dutch structure, heritage and quality.”

The move received financial backing from a family of experienced yacht owners who have previously commissioned three custom superyachts from the shipbuilder: LeVen, EDGE and Lady Lene. With a full order book extending well into 2026, including its largest superyacht built to date, Bijker maintains a high confidence in the company’s future.

Over the past decade, Van der Valk has firmly established itself as a shipyard with the capacity to build fully custom superyachts up to 45 metres in length. Situated in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, the facility spans over 9,000m², having inaugurated its seventh construction hall in November 2023.

“We have a solid financial future as an independent entity, with various options available for further expansion,” adds Bijker. “Wim’s unparalleled legacy could not be in safer hands.”

Profile links

Van Der Valk

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.