Blaze at Mexican marina Over 10 yachts are suspected to have been destroyed or critically damaged following a fire that broke out in Marina Palmira…

Around 10 yachts have been destroyed in an inferno that broke out at Marina Palmira in La Paz, Mexico. Local news outlets are reporting varying accounts, however, eyewitness accounts suggest that eight vessels have been severely damaged by the fire and at least five have sunk on dock 5A.



Whilst no one has been injured by the blaze, 33m Hatteras Yacht Optimus is one of the vessels that now lies as a smouldering wreck at the Mexican marina.

33m Optimus was delivered by the US-based shipyard in 2019.

According to eyewitnesses, a boat that had been tied to the dock broke free of its lines due to the flames and then floated towards the larger vessels on the marina. A 30m wooden yacht narrowly escaped the floating inferno, with locals moving it out of the way with seconds to spare.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within 30 minutes of the alarm being sounded.

The Guardia Nacional were also among the first responders on the scene and supported firefighting efforts by securing a perimeter and supplying a tanker to extinguish the blaze.

Image Credit: Guardia Nacional - Optimus had drifted away from the dock and burned to the waterline at the seawall.

Despite their best efforts, by 4:30am several small boats had become completely engulfed.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, with an investigation now underway.

La #GuardiaNacional activó el #PlanGN_A de auxilio a la población, tras registrarse un incendio que afectó diversas embarcaciones en el área de Marina Palmira en el municipio de La Paz #BCS. En la zona se brinda seguridad perimetral y apoyo con una cisterna para sofocar el fuego. pic.twitter.com/8dZ6sNln9D — Guardia Nacional (@GN_MEXICO_) November 2, 2023

