47m Navis One sinks after fire The 2014 Gentech motoryacht caught fire off the coast of Greece on 9th October and is a total loss, with no injuries reported…

The 47m Navis One sank after a fire on 9th October near Ano Koufonisi island in Greece. Witnesses reported seeing flames at the yacht's stern around 8:00 PM local time. Police and coast guard arrived later that evening, with the fire rapidly spreading in strong winds.

Efforts to control the fire by the Greek coast guard continued overnight, but the vessel began to list and finally sank during the early hours of October 10. Reportedly all 22 individuals aboard, including 10 passengers and 12 crew members, were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.

Navis One was a 2014 delivery from the Gentech shipyard.

Dün Ege Denizinde büyük bir deniz kazası yaşandı. Yunanistan’ın Ano Koufonisi adasının 800 metre Güneydoğusu Ege Denizi açıklarında 46 metre boyundaki süper yat Navis One yanarak battı. pic.twitter.com/3C9s8vew3k — İzmir 🇹🇷 (@izmirgibiyiz) October 10, 2023

