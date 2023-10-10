47m Navis One sinks after fire
The 2014 Gentech motoryacht caught fire off the coast of Greece on 9th October and is a total loss, with no injuries reported…
The 47m Navis One sank after a fire on 9th October near Ano Koufonisi island in Greece. Witnesses reported seeing flames at the yacht's stern around 8:00 PM local time. Police and coast guard arrived later that evening, with the fire rapidly spreading in strong winds.
Efforts to control the fire by the Greek coast guard continued overnight, but the vessel began to list and finally sank during the early hours of October 10. Reportedly all 22 individuals aboard, including 10 passengers and 12 crew members, were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.
Navis One was a 2014 delivery from the Gentech shipyard.
Dün Ege Denizinde büyük bir deniz kazası yaşandı. Yunanistan’ın Ano Koufonisi adasının 800 metre Güneydoğusu Ege Denizi açıklarında 46 metre boyundaki süper yat Navis One yanarak battı. pic.twitter.com/3C9s8vew3k— İzmir 🇹🇷 (@izmirgibiyiz) October 10, 2023
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Inferno at Antiguan harbour
Falmouth Harbour was ablaze in the early hours of October 3rd as Antigua and Barbuda were caught in the midst of a raging tropical storm
Crew
Yacht destroyed in Sydney Harbour
Australian authorities have launched an investigation into a fire that destroyed a yacht on Saturday night
Owner
Formentera yacht engulfed in blaze
Passengers and crew scrambled to abandon ship as a 28m Astondoa yacht was destroyed in a fire whilst it was anchored off the Balearic Island
Owner
Stream Marine Training demands change
The maritime training firm has called for immediate updates to fire safety training following the death of a seafarer
Crew
Fire breaks out at Versilia Supply Service
A major fire engulfed the Versilia Supply Service warehouse in Viareggio, no reported casualties at this stage
Crew
Related news
Inferno at Antiguan harbour
1 week ago
Yacht destroyed in Sydney Harbour
1 month ago
Formentera yacht engulfed in blaze
2 months ago
Stream Marine Training demands change
2 months ago
Fire breaks out at Versilia Supply Service
3 months ago