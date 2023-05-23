AcqueraPro: streamlining onboard operations Say hello to AcqueraPro: the ultimate digital platform for yacht captains, their crew and management companies…

Acquera Yachting has introduced AcqueraPro, an innovative digital platform that revolutionises the optimisation of onboard operations for superyacht captains, crews, management companies, and charter brokers. It also provides an enhanced app-based interface for owners and guests, elevating their overall experience.

Built with the purpose of simplifying the lives of superyacht captains and crew, AcqueraPro allows users to seamlessly manage cruising operations, access key port information, budget cruising expenses, and even upload official documents digitally. This new platform promises a significant step forward in the digitisation of superyacht operations.



One of AcqueraPro's most innovative features is its ability to streamline the calculation of fees and budgets based on yacht specifications. Users can select from more than 140 Mediterranean ports, create custom itineraries in a few clicks, and then share them with their team. These personalised itineraries draw on an extensive database of leisure activities, including sporting events, restaurants, and local attractions.

The platform is as much a tool for captains and crews as it is an interactive guide for owners and guests. It eliminates time-consuming bureaucratic procedures, enabling them to be aware in real-time of the activities, experiences, and dining opportunities available at each port. The AcqueraPro platform is tailored to the unique needs of each yacht and its occupants, promising an enhanced cruising experience.

AcqueraPro also supports an in-app chat function, facilitating direct contact with local agents no matter where the user is located in the Mediterranean. This feature significantly enhances the quality of service and response times.

At the core of AcqueraPro lies its commitment to simplicity, clarity, and ease of use. Recognising the demanding nature of the industry, the platform aims to streamline operations and enhance productivity without any complications.

Personalisation plays a crucial role in adapting the AcqueraPro platform to meet the unique needs and preferences of each user. The platform provides tailored information based on the individual specifications of each yacht. Additionally, the app features a convenient direct-in-app chat function with local agents, allowing the user to contact and chat with a dedicated Acquera agent no matter where you are in the Med.

AcqueraPro is set to revolutionize the way superyachts operate, creating a more efficient, transparent, and enjoyable experience for all involved. For those interested in the new era of superyacht management, you can register now on the Acquera Yachting website for a free trial.

