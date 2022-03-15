Acquera group partners with Venetian Heritage Acquera Group aims to align agency and concierge services to create more unique and diverse superyacht experiences…

Acquera Group, the parent company of both Acquera Yachting and Acquera Experience, has announced a partnership with Venetian Heritage, a non-profit organisation focussed on Venetian art in Italy and sites of historical significance of the former Republic of Venice, as it attempts to ramp up the concierge part of its business.

When Acquera Group was initially conceived as an idea and as a business, the plan was to combine the aligned but distinct sectors of agency and concierge services to create a turnkey solution for superyacht owners and guests. Acquera Experience represents the lifestyle element of this business plan.

By creating a more transparent agency model and aligning it with the superyacht experience, Acquera Group hopes that Acquera Yachting will be able to evolve a much-maligned sector of the market into the bedrock of an experiential model of superyacht ownership and usage. By considering agency in line with experience, Tositti and the team and Acquera Group believes that it can provide richer and more diverse superyacht experiences, and the partnership with Venetian Heritage represents the starting point of a project that will see the addition of many and varied partners as the project moves forward, each designed to cater to an UHNWI niche or interest.

“It is a great honour for us to become a partner of Venetian Heritage. As a Venetian myself, I believe this partnership is a natural fit,” comments Stefano Tositti, CEO of Acquera Group. “We know that yacht owners are particularly sensitive to art and culture, of which they have a deep appreciation. The partnership will allow Acquera Experience to develop new highly curated experiences surrounding Venetian art and culture for owners and charter guests.”

“We are happy with this new partnership. As a non-profit organisation, it is important for us to continue to grow awareness in the legacy of Venetian art, and we believe that Acquera Group will contribute to achieving this,” says Toto Bergamo Rossi, director of Venetian Heritage.

In recent years we have seen various businesses expand their product and service offerings to create richer and more efficient services for owners and guests, however, while pushes have been made to make superyacht agencies more transparent, the model itself has not necessarily evolved. While Acquera Yachting and Acquera Experience remain separate, they are also complementary, and the hope is that aligning the two sectors will yield benefits for owners, guests and senior stakeholders.

Acquera Group’s recent announcement follows its news from earlier in the year where it explained that the next stage of its growth included a transparent purchasing model, as well as expansion to the US, Caribbean and beyond.

