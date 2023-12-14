A new cleaner and greener way to power stabilisers Quantum introduces the F45 Hybrid Power System – an advanced electro/hydraulic power source…

For almost 40 years, the Quantum name has been recognised for safety, on-board comfort and superb stabilisation. With three international patents: XT™ Fins, MAGLift™ Rotors and Dyna-Foil™ and two others soon to be finalised, Quantum continues to challenge the status quo, while keeping ‘clean and green’ solutions at the forefront of these new innovations.

The latest sustainable innovation from Quantum is the new F45 Hybrid Power System Video for the 50m+ market. Best described as revolutionary and technologically ahead of its time, this advanced electro/hydraulic power source uses the best attributes of both hydraulic and electric power systems.

Challenges with electric

While electric stabilisers have been well received in the smaller boat market (below 50m), the power required to push fins or rotors through the water on a large scale (50m+) is not practical or sometimes not possible.

Challenges with hydraulic

Traditional hydraulic systems will continue to draw up to 40 per cent of the maximum power to be ‘at-the-ready’, even when at idle. This represents a lot of wasted energy. In contrast, the new F45 drops to less than 1 kW at idle or in a standby mode. Unfortunately, managing the power fluctuations can pose a challenge for the generators and the overall grid.

Managing power fluctuations and compatibility with the F45 system

To overcome the power fluctuation challenge, Quantum has developed two unique methods of storing and recovering power for future use. This new solution is called MESS – Mass Energy Storage System – which has the ability to outstrip a traditional capacitor bank by a power density factor of eight times at less than half the cost.

How does it work?

The new F45 uses a servo motor, coupled with a low inertia hydraulic pump mech-anism that proportionately moves the hydraulic fluid in a closed loop to sweep the fins. This greatly simplifies the overall system and removes all the components that make hydraulics inefficient.

Additional benefits:

• Simplified maintenance requirements

• High-dynamic control

• A smaller system footprint

• Reduced heat generation, due to improved efficiencies

• Reduction in noise/improved sound isolation

• Improved vibration isolation

The F45 meets both long-term energy efficiency requirements as well as the peak energy needs of the closed marine electrical system. The first prototype will be delivered and installed on a 46m Feadship refit during the first quarter of 2024. Quantum is prepared to change the ‘superyachting’ world.

With innovation woven into the culture, Quantum will continue to challenge the status quo, while ensuring the comfort and safety of passengers for generations to come.

