eD-TECH to develop battery system A new partnership between eD-TEC and EBS aims to produce marine e-drive specific battery solution…

E-drive system manufacturer eD-TEC and e.battery systems GmbH (EBS) will work together and implement a new battery that will be fully integrated with eD-TEC's existing e-drive platform. Founded by former VW Group Chief Strategy Officer Michael Jost, the scalable electric drive system gives an 8.6 metre RIB a range of 70NM at 30kts.

The scalable, eD-TEC drive units, first seen at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 and METSTRADE, are capable of delivering up to 600kW each, enabling 2,400kW combined on a quad drive installation.

“The nautical industry cannot stay in the combustion era,” said Jost at the Cannes debut. “The problem currently is that range is limited for electric-drive boats unless you cruise quite slowly. We have developed our system with the understanding that, unlike cars – where if you double your speed, you quadruple your drag – if your boat has a stepped hull or foils, once you are planning or flying your drag considerablysiderably. Our philosophy is to go faster to go further.”

The drives are mounted through the transom and can be removed at this point using a quick mount frame for relatively fast replacement and servicing. The forward end of the unit offers a power-in socket, two 24V sockets for trim tabs and foil actuators and two CAN bus connectors.

All other components – the motor, cooling seawater inlet and outlet, motor controller, high-torque gearbox, and humidity, vibration and temperature sensors – are integrated into the drive unit, meaning that there are no further through hull fittings.

The industry is hungry for marine-specific high-performance batteries which combine high power, high capacity and low weight – essential characteristics to ensure efficient e-propulsion that meets the demands of yachting operations. Further, with the automotive sector also in transition, the marindustrysector often faces issues with battery availability.

Ed-TECH hopes that this partnership will allow them to produce a battery solution that offers the required high capacity, high power and high C-rate coupled to low weight and low volume, with advanced battery monitoring and control integrating into the vessel’s systems.

The first product of the partnership is expected to be ready for the market in the second half of 2023, with a bank of 100kWh, supplying more than 200kWc, and weighing under 600kg. The partnership with EBS will include the development of larger, modular battery solutions to meet the power demands of eD-TEC's bigger drive installations, which will be able to drive yachts up to 30 meters in length in a 2,400kW-combined, quad eD-QDrive installation with up to 400kWh battery capacity.

