93m Mayan Queen involved in migrant rescue Over 100 migrants have been rescued from the sea after their vessel capsized near the coast of Greece…

Image credit: @StefanosTyros

A migrant vessel bound for Italy capsized and sank in the early hours of 14 June, resulting in one of Greece’s largest-ever migrant tragedies. The ship, carrying an estimated 300 to 750 passengers, went down 47 nautical miles off Greece’s southern Peloponnese peninsula, according to a statement by the Hellenic Coast Guard.

The 93m Mayan Queen has reportedly rescued more than 100 migrants from the water, as one of the first respondents to the emergency. At the time of writing, Mayan Queen has returned to the Greek port of Kalamata, where the survivors are receiving medical attention.

Before the migrant vessel went under, the Greek Coast Guard reported that it had made several unsuccessful attempts to establish contact with the boat and offer assistance. Those aboard reportedly “stated their desire to continue their voyage to Italy”.

This statement is countered by statements from Médecins Sans Frontières and other migrant rescue services, who suggest that the lack of action reflects a systematic pushback from local authorities against assisting migrant vessels.

According to the BBC, survivors reported as many as 500 to 750 people on board, with the number of dead sure to rise.

In the tragedy's aftermath, Greece declared three days of mourning. Meanwhile, the cause of the disaster remains unknown and the identities of the victims have not been confirmed.

