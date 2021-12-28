63m M/Y Utopia IV collides with tanker The Belize-registered product tanker ‘Tropic Breeze’ completely sunk but no casualties were reported …

M/T Tropic Breeze was struck by the 63 metre Rossinavi superyacht M/Y Utopia IV at 22:03 pm on Christmas Eve just 15 miles off the coast of New Providence Island in the Bahamas. The 49 metre product tanker was travelling on its proper watch when it was ‘rear ended’ by the aluminium hull charter vessel. The collision led to the tanker sinking 2000 feet below sea level, however, all seven crew members were rescued without injury by M/Y Mara who were quick to respond to the distress call.

Several reports online have suggested that crew on-board M/Y Utopia IV did suffer minor injuries, however, no official statements have yet been made.

The tankers cargo onboard included non-persistent materials only - all of which have floated to the waters surface and subsequently have been easily dissipated into the atmosphere, meaning clean up action is only minimal. The 32 year old tanker was found by the authorities to be fully-compliant with all national and international safety and vessel integrity standards just a few weeks before the incident. Due to the depth of the ocean at the location where the incident occurred, it has been decided by authorities that the tanker can not be salvaged safely.

M/Y Utopia IV was originally commissioned by an American client in November 2014, Utopia IV’s unique features include a 70sqm beach club, three spa pools and a helipad. The 11m beam allows for a total interior volume of 986gt, and features a fast-displacement aluminium hull. After the launch, Rossinavi described the vessel as ‘fast and powerful’, with a maximum speed of 33 knots, an average cruising speed of 26 knots, and a range of about 3,300 nautical miles. The speed upon impact is currently unknown.

