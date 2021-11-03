Installation of floating docks at Hurricane Hole The addition of floating docks moves Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina closer to its December 2022 opening…

The development and expansion of Hurricane Hole Marina at Paradise Landing in the Bahamas, which is scheduled for completion in time for the 2022 winter season, completed another construction milestone with the installation of 786m of deep-water floating docks.

Stretching almost half a mile along the marina’s promenade, the deep-water floating docks have been designed a built to handle tidal changes and provide flexibility for superyachts, sportsfishers and smaller craft by adjusting to water levels and providing consistent access to vessels. During hurricanes, the flexibility of floating docks reduces the likelihood of damage, compared to the storm-related vulnerability of stationary docks.

“Building a marina involves many factors broadly related to water levels, safety, access and the environment,” comments David Kosoy, executive chairman & founder of Sterling Global Financial, the project’s developer. “These crucial considerations came into play as we worked with Bellingham, other local partners, and the Bahamian Government on creating the ideal components for Hurricane Hole.”

Floating dock installation

The Bahamas-based construction team has dredged the basin to a depth of 4.4m from average low tide, making it, according to the Hurricane Hole team, one of the deepest marinas in the Caribbean. The redeveloped marina will feature a 73m turning basin, making it practical for larger superyachts.

By removing the marina’s barrier sea wall, crew were able to dredge inland and extend the marina’s circumference to 1859m. The marina is now able to berth superyachts up to 128m. Metal and concrete sea walls have been installed to eliminate currents and reduce wave action and potential storm surge.

“We expect it will not take long for Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina to become the most desirable berth in the Caribbean,” says Philip Robinson, vice president of development at Sterling Global Financial. “On the water and on land, this marina and village are built to the highest standards of comfort, convenience and safety.”

The marina’s developers have also made a substantial investment to upgrade the power infrastructure with 400-amp, 480-volt power available for the yachts, residences and commercial properties on-site. The destination has been fully reimagined with dockside residences, retail, fine dining and extensive amenities designed for owners, guests and yacht crew. The marina will have 24-hour security and on-site customs & immigration services.

