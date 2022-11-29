YYachts delivers new 30m flagship Bella YYachts abide by a single mantra - The simpler the boat, the purer the sailing experience, and the greater the pleasure…

German sailing yacht builders YYachts have delivered the first unit in its Y9 sailing yacht series. The yard's new 30m flagship Bella features design and naval architecture by Bill Tripp while the interior draws stylistic inspiration from the U.S. East Coast and mid-century Scandinavian influences.

YYachts abide by a single mantra - The simpler the boat, the purer the sailing experience, and the greater the pleasure. For this reason, their yachts are made to emphasize the essentials of sailing - easy handling, alone (if possible), anywhere in the world. The aim is really to use the best technology available to simplify and put the joy back into the hobby of sailing.

Norm Architects and Design Unlimited were both involved in this particular project for Bella’s interior layout and design. The vessel boasts some impressive space-saving features that help to allow for a separate owner’s apartment complete with an office, dressing room, bedroom and bathroom.

Bella features a hydro generation package sourced from Oceanvolt, as well as a hard top bimini which is noticeably covered by 14 square metres of solar panels and an extensive battery package.

With regards to the performance of the yacht, Bella is equipped with twin Volvo engines and its main sail alone is roughly 242 square metres, the total sail area totals over 1000 square metres. Reports have revealed that on the yacht's maiden voyage, from Greifswald to Cannes, speeds of up 26 knots have already been clocked. Bella completed the journey from The Baltic Sea to The Mediterranean in less than 11 days.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.