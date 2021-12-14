Two superyachts lost to Fire in Portsmouth, Rhode Island Both yachts reported total losses with one person injured…

Two superyacht fires have been reported at Hinkley Yacht Services Marina on Friday, December 10. At its peak, 70 firefighters were reported to have been fighting the blaze. The 30m Ocean Alexander Drinkability and the 32m sailing vessel Danneskjold have subsequently been reported as total losses. Local media outlet WPRI released the following clips of the fires on youtube.



It has also been reported that one man has been taken to hospital with burn injuries. Initial reports also indicate that the fire started on Drinkability before spreading to Danneskjold, while the causes of both fires remain unknown.



At the time the fire began, it is understood that one vessel had extensive work taken place on the hull, with damage sustained to a nearby travel lift. Fire safety crews were battling the blaze for over 8 hours, and morning has taken place over the weekend.

Danneskjold was launched in 2009 by Southern Ocean Marine, with a GRP hull, displacement of 68 tons with 87GT. The Ocean Alexander Drinkability was launched in 2017, with an FRP hull, a displacement of 229 tons and 160GT.

Superyachtnews will continue to track both accidents closely, and any subsequent investigations will be closely analysed and reported upon.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.