Images shared by a captain in the area showed 75m Enigma on fire in Langkawi. The source and severity of the fire are unknown at present, but it has been reported that seven crew were safely rescued from the vessel, SuperyachtNews will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.

Reports outline that Enigma called for the assistance of the Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub Centre and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency MMEA, which began fighting the fire at around 0818 local time.

“The seven crewmen were successfully transferred to KM Tenggol and they are safe and unhurt,” commented Maritime First Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah, Kedah and Perlis MMEA director. “No oil spill was reported and we will continue monitoring the situation”.



The fire on board Enigma is just one more in a long list of superyacht fires and incidents that have occurred in recent years. To find out more information about yacht fires and what keeps the insurers up at night, click here.

