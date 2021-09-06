 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - 35m Tansu motoryacht Siempre lost to fire in Sardinia

By

35m Tansu motoryacht Siempre lost to fire in Sardinia

No loss of life reported at the Olbia Marina…

Over the night of the 5th to 6th of September 2021, the 35m motor yacht Siempre has sustained significant damage after catching fire. There has been no loss of life reported, with the 4 crew members reported safe. However, the vessel is presumed a total loss. Vessel recovery operations are currently underway, and environmental protection measures have been deployed, with booms in place to contain the spread of oil pollutants. 

Local reports suggest that fire fighting efforts lasted around 3 hours, with a statement from the Vigili del Fuoco reporting; “Last night there has been an intervention by the firemen in the port of Olbia, Provence of Sassari, for private vessel fire, with no fatalities reported. The area’s safety procedures are being implemented with nautical and diving specialists coming from Porto Torres”. 

Launched in 2010 as Ceylan at the Turkish shipyard, it has an LOA of 35.2m and a Max beam of 7.4m. Its twin Catapiller C32's and twin Northern Lights generators were paired with  42,000L fuel capacity. It is unknown how much diesel was onboard at the time of the fire nor the potential environmental impact on the region. On scene, reports suggest that the vessel is currently capsized. 

Image credit: Vigili del Fuoco

 

 

Join the discussion

Is the frequency of yacht fires increasing? or is it a perception related to coverage?

32639

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

The value of class: behaviour-based safety

6 days ago

Risks surrounding lithium-ion batteries on board

3 months ago

30.78m La Dolce Vita sinks in marine sanctuary

5 months ago

77m Go crashes into dock in St. Maarten

6 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on