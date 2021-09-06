35m Tansu motoryacht Siempre lost to fire in Sardinia No loss of life reported at the Olbia Marina…

Over the night of the 5th to 6th of September 2021, the 35m motor yacht Siempre has sustained significant damage after catching fire. There has been no loss of life reported, with the 4 crew members reported safe. However, the vessel is presumed a total loss. Vessel recovery operations are currently underway, and environmental protection measures have been deployed, with booms in place to contain the spread of oil pollutants.

Local reports suggest that fire fighting efforts lasted around 3 hours, with a statement from the Vigili del Fuoco reporting; “Last night there has been an intervention by the firemen in the port of Olbia, Provence of Sassari, for private vessel fire, with no fatalities reported. The area’s safety procedures are being implemented with nautical and diving specialists coming from Porto Torres”.

Launched in 2010 as Ceylan at the Turkish shipyard, it has an LOA of 35.2m and a Max beam of 7.4m. Its twin Catapiller C32's and twin Northern Lights generators were paired with 42,000L fuel capacity. It is unknown how much diesel was onboard at the time of the fire nor the potential environmental impact on the region. On scene, reports suggest that the vessel is currently capsized.

Image credit: Vigili del Fuoco

