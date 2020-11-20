Heesen has introduced to market the latest in the 55m Steel class, YN 19755 Project Gemini, which follows predecessors Solemates and Pollux. The project is currently under construction and its hull and superstructure will be joined at Heesen's facility in Oss in March 2021.

For the project, Heesen appointed Italian designer Luca Dini Design & Architecture for his first collaboration with the Dutch shipyard. The Italian studio created a sophisticated interior decor that celebrates the light and the indoor-outdoor connection. Frank Laupman of Omega Architects penned the muscular exterior lines of this successful series and worked closely with Heesen’s in-house engineers to create an evolutionary design.

“YN 19755 Project Gemini is a wonderful addition to our commercial offer and complements our range of fast-delivery yachts, ideal for those clients who are cash rich and time poor. She is available for delivery in Autumn 2022,” says Mark Cavendish, Chief Commercial Officer at Heesen. “In fact, Project Gemini represents the only opportunity to acquire a Dutch pedigree yacht in the 55-metre size.”

Twelve guests are accommodated in six staterooms. The impressive 83sqm owner’s apartment is located on the main deck forward and stretches full beam. Floor-to-ceiling windows are draped with cotton and linen curtains that harmonise the geometric design and add a relaxing touch to the room. Two twin and two double suites are on the lower deck, while the VIP cabin is located on the bridge deck.

Two large bronze-mirrored ceiling panels reflect light and space around the main saloon, with the aim of maximising the generous layout and making the best out of the large vertical windows. A cosy lounge area with large sofas takes the centre of the main saloon and is adjacent to the formal dining area located amidships and set for twelve.

The full beam sky lounge will be the pièce de résistance and offers the finest panoramic views. Ideal for lounging, relaxing watching TV or sipping cocktails at the bar, this space promises to become one of the most enjoyed on board Gemini. With toys and tenders conveniently stored on the fore deck, a fully-fledged wellness area in the beach club offers a haven for relaxation after a day at sea.

The layout of the spacious outdoor areas has been carefully thought through and offers the owners and their guests plenty of alternatives for enjoying life outdoor. The expansive 110sqm sundeck comprises a Jacuzzi surrounded by large sun pads, a central bar for servicing all areas with ease, an oval dining table on port side, and opposite, a built-in sofa. The bridge deck aft terrace is equipped for al fresco dining and lounging, while the main deck aft terrace is perfect for pre-dinner cocktails.

Thanks to two MTU 8V 4000 M63 IMO Tier-III diesel engines combined with her ultra-efficient Fast Displacement steel hull, Project Gemini will reach a top speed of 15.5 knots and have a transatlantic range of 4,500nm at 13 knots.

