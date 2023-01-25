The rebirth of a past Master
ICON Yachts’ new undertaking showcases an innovative propulsion configuration which will transform a former rescue and support vessel into a world cruiser…
New-build lead times are pushing into the latter part of the decade, raw-materials supply and energy prices are volatile and the task of forecasting new-build deliveries is daunting. However, one solution to this delivery issue is to repurpose existing commercial vessels.
Sign in to your membership to read the rest of this article
Don’t have a membership? Join Now.
Related news
Baltic Yachts expands shipyard
3 weeks ago
Inside the Baltic 110 custom
2 months ago
Alberto Perrone discusses king-size refits
2 months ago
Conrad Yachts launches 44m ACE
3 months ago