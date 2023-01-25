 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - The rebirth of a past Master

By

The rebirth of a past Master

ICON Yachts’ new undertaking showcases an innovative propulsion configuration which will transform a former rescue and support vessel into a world cruiser…

New-build lead times are pushing into the latter part of the decade, raw-materials supply and energy prices are volatile and the task of forecasting new-build deliveries is daunting. However, one solution to this delivery issue is to repurpose existing commercial vessels.

Sign in to your membership to read the rest of this article

Don’t have a membership? Join Now.

Related news

Baltic Yachts expands shipyard

3 weeks ago

Inside the Baltic 110 custom

2 months ago

Alberto Perrone discusses king-size refits

2 months ago

Conrad Yachts launches 44m ACE

3 months ago

JTC Private Office discuss flying and floating assets

4 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on