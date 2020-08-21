New build activity in the last week, from 13-20 August, has seen a slight increase in total delivered LOA compared to the previous week, with the 161m delivered consisting of 56m MY Blue II by Turquoise Yachts (pictured), 55m MY Solemates by Heesen and 50m SY Meraki by Vitters. The only launch was that of 33m Project Ischia from Overmarine.

According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, the new build market sees another week in August pass by with relatively little activity. So far, 2020 has seen 41 yachts delivered and 48 yachts launched that are due to be delivered this year, hence The Superyacht Agency is forecasting around 85-90 deliveries instead of the 200-plus that were originally in the order book for 2020.

There was a slight decrease in secondhand brokerage sales this week, with three sales completed, including 45m Awatea, 33m Lady Attitude and 32m Negoseator. However, there has been a flurry of new listings, with seven yachts new to the market with an estimated worth of €161 million, including 63m Benetti 11.11 and 53.6m Baltic Pink Gin.

These data snapshots merely scratch the surface of The Superyacht Agency's Intelligence capabilities. Our analysis spans nearly three decades and every sector of the industry.

