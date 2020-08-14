New-build fleet activity in the last week, from 6-13 August, consisted of three deliveries and four launches, the largest of which was the delivery of 55m Admiral Geco. According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, this is an increase compared to the previous week when there were no deliveries or launches recorded, hence no percentage growth is specified on the graph below.

Compared to other recent weeks, however, this is a fairly average amount of new-build activity, meaning there has been a notable downturn since the beginning of August. Historically, the month of August has been a quiet period for the superyacht industry during which operations at shipyards slow down while employees have time off, so the slight decrease in activity in the past couple of weeks is likely a reflection of this.

In terms of brokerage activity, the past week has seen another significant number of sales, with eight sales completed. While this is a 22 per cent decrease in sold LOA compared to the week previously, the estimated worth of brokerage sales is actually higher at €169 million, compared to €116 million the week before, showing positive movement on the second-hand brokerage market. This week’s sale of 73m Feadship Lunasea (ex: Hasna), at an estimated worth of €92.5 million, bolstered this value significantly.

These data snapshots merely scratch the surface of The Superyacht Agency's Intelligence capabilities. Our analysis spans nearly three decades and every sector of the industry. If you have a bespoke Intelligence enquiry, please contact Russell Cockerton for more information on how we can support your strategic requirements.

Profile links

The Superyacht Agency

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.